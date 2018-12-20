New CIECA Standards Development Committee Formed with Property Insurance & Restoration Conference

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) has announced the formation of a new Standards Development Committee with the Property Insurance & Restoration Conference (PIRC), a forum for discussions between property insurance and restoration industry stakeholders.

The PIRC-CIECA Data Standards & Accessibility Committee was formed to address issues within the property restoration and related industries as it applies to data exchange and accessibility. A committee update was recently given during the PIRC meeting on November 13-14 in Atlanta, Ga. For the latest information about the initiative, click here.

“Given CIECA’s expertise in developing data standards for automotive claims systems and the existing membership of the leading property and casualty (P&C) insurance companies, the organization is uniquely positioned to serve the property claims and restoration segment,” said Clint Marlow, chairman of CIECA. “As a result, CIECA is eager to assist PIRC and its member organizations on this initiative.”

Added Fred Iantorno, CIECA’s executive director, “The goal is to develop and maintain messaging standards and codes aimed at seamlessly exchanging information related to loss data and eliminate any need for rekeying. The joint committee focuses on standardizing how data is exchanged and ensuring that ecosystem constituents maintain secure access to this data.”

“Today, a main focus for PIRC is the cycle time and efficiencies for returning properties to a pre-loss state after damage,” said Jordan Hendler, PIRC organizer. “Rekeying currently takes a significant amount of time, and much of that can be shortened if the gaps experienced in the reporting steps can be reduced with automatic electronic communication. Think of automated notifications to customers without manual interference, as one example. Our emphasis is on gaining those efficiencies for all parties.”

When implemented, Charley Quirt, CIECA’s project manager, said it will enable data to reach the correct insurance company and property contractors/subcontractors more quickly, reduce cycle time and improve overall customer experience.

“Standards will benefit insurers, property restoration companies and property owners in expediting the property restoration process,” said Quirt.

The first objective of the committee is to develop a single focus of its scope, objectives and goals. All business needs will be identified to enable the electronic messages to move readily between parties.

The PIRC-CIECA Data Standards & Accessibility Committee meets weekly on Thursdays at 1 p.m. CST via conference call. CIECA members and any other interested parties are invited to join. To receive committee updates, participate or support the initiative, click here.