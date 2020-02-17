New ‘Collision Boost Radio’ Podcast Launched

Collision industry executives Jeff and Marie Peevy have announced the launch of “Collision Boost Radio” (CBR), a weekly podcast series for newcomers and those considering a career in the collision repair industry. The podcast will debut with four episodes on Feb. 17, 2020, and the Peevy’s will be conducting interviews during the FCA/Nissan Certified Collision Conference in Orlando, Fla., that same week.

Click Here to Read More

The free weekly podcast will be hosted by Jeff, president of the Automotive Management Institute (AMi) and 2019-2020 chair of the Collision Industry Conference (CIC), and his wife and teammate Marie, president and founder of Automotive Training Coordinators and a Women’s Industry Network (WIN) board member.

“Collision Boost Radio is for anyone starting or considering a career in the collision repair industry,” said Jeff. “Our goal is to provide listeners with a larger view of the dynamics and opportunities available and offer guidance, knowledge and inspiration.”

The podcast will include interviews with successful industry professionals who many listeners will find to be relatable and inspirational. Each interview ends with advice to the CBR audience.

“We are in a place in our careers where we want to give back, especially to newcomers,” said Marie. “Most of us who have enjoyed any level of success had people who took an interest in us and helped us. We feel it is time to pay that forward.”

Jeff said that podcasts have become popular for the age group they’re targeting (16 -35) to learn, hear other perspectives and expand their knowledge.

“This platform also provides tremendous flexibility, allowing listeners to access the podcasts in a variety of environments, choose the areas that are the most interesting to them and listen as many times as they like.”