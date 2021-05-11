Connect with us

New EZ-ADAS Extended App Now Available

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The new EZ-ADAS Extended mobile app from Total Shop Solutions (TSS) is now available for downloading. Featuring updated procedures for the TSS EZ-ADAS Recalibration System, the EZ-ADAS Extended app also includes expanded vehicle coverage for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and helpful step-by-step instructional videos.

The new EZ-ADAS Extended app is free to download through the Apple and Google stores and requires an activation code that is available upon system purchase.

“The EZ-ADAS Extended app replaces the original EZ-ADAS app for all future updates,” said Mariana Montovaneli, director of marketing for Snap-on Equipment. “To ensure that subscribers have the most current content available for their EZ-ADAS system, they should download the new EZ-ADAS Extended app as soon as possible.”

The TSS EZ-ADAS Recalibration System is the only ADAS equipment in the marketplace that features a mobile app to help technicians perform recalibration services quickly and easily. The EZ-ADAS system is available for purchase through John Bean, Hofmann and Car-O-Liner brands. The EZ-ADAS Extended app lets technicians rapidly search for the vehicle they are servicing, without having to reach out to any other source of information.

EZ-ADAS is an intuitive, laser-guided target placement that ensures accurate, error-free positioning and features easy vehicle selection with a VIN barcode reader that can be utilized via the smartphone camera.

For more information on the TSS EZ-ADAS Recalibration System and new EZ-ADAS Extended app, call (877) 482-4866 or visit ezadashub.com.

