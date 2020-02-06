New General Manager Appointed for Symach Australia

Symach announced that it has named Mark Cunningham general manager in Australia to oversee and support Symach activities in the region.
Cunningham’s 20-plus years of experience in the automotive industry working with some of the largest vehicle repairers in Australia and Ireland will serve him well in expanding the Symach brand in Australia.
Cunningham began his career in the collision repair business as an estimator, then moved into the insurance assessment field.
“The automotive industry gives lots of different options to suit various skill sets and always had a lot of appeal to me,” said Cunningham. “Once I completed my trade certificates, I established a large part of my skill set listening and assisting customers and teams in panel shops, wherever I have been in my career.”
Cunningham believes the collision repair industry in Australia and New Zealand has the potential to one day lead the way worldwide.
“We hold some of the best future tradesmen and women as proven by the World Skills Competition recently,” he said. “Along with clever business owners taking a keen look towards improved processes, equipment and forward-thinking technology, we are in a good spot which can also get better.”
With this recent addition, Symach launches its commercial structure in Australia and makes its FixLine technology and processes available to workshops across the country. Fixline has been designed to reduce cycle times, improve quality and increase throughput and profitability with existing floor space.
Symach’s slogan for 2020 is, “The changemaker.”
“As the first-ever-based GM for Symach in Australia, this allows me the opportunity to give the forward-thinking decision makers the chance to be ‘the changemaker’ for their business or group,” Cunningham said. “I tend to welcome all inquiries which can be from the existing Symach family, distributors, to new potential customers, big or small. I believe my background can help, as my career and life decisions has always been to help others, whether that’s friends or businesses I have been associated with. I just enjoy our industry; everyone wants to improve. Symach’s unique processes and new 2020 technology gives Australia and New Zealand the opportunity to improve, by leading the way with Symach products and concepts.”
Added Symach Owner and President Osvaldo Bergaglio, “With Mark joining Symach, we expect to introduce our FixLine equipment and process to more workshops across Australia. This is the first step to reinforce our commitment to the Australian market in providing the solutions body shops need to grow their business profitably.”
To learn more about Symach’s FixLine, visit symach.com or email [email protected].