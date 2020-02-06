New General Manager Appointed for Symach Australia

Symach announced that it has named Mark Cunningham general manager in Australia to oversee and support Symach activities in the region.

Click Here to Read More

Cunningham’s 20-plus years of experience in the automotive industry working with some of the largest vehicle repairers in Australia and Ireland will serve him well in expanding the Symach brand in Australia.

Cunningham began his career in the collision repair business as an estimator, then moved into the insurance assessment field.

“The automotive industry gives lots of different options to suit various skill sets and always had a lot of appeal to me,” said Cunningham. “Once I completed my trade certificates, I established a large part of my skill set listening and assisting customers and teams in panel shops, wherever I have been in my career.”

Cunningham believes the collision repair industry in Australia and New Zealand has the potential to one day lead the way worldwide.

“We hold some of the best future tradesmen and women as proven by the World Skills Competition recently,” he said. “Along with clever business owners taking a keen look towards improved processes, equipment and forward-thinking technology, we are in a good spot which can also get better.”

With this recent addition, Symach launches its commercial structure in Australia and makes its FixLine technology and processes available to workshops across the country. Fixline has been designed to reduce cycle times, improve quality and increase throughput and profitability with existing floor space.