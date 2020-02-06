Connect with us

New Hampshire Senator Introduces OEM Repair Procedures Legislation

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

New Hampshire Sen. Regina Birdsell (R-19) has introduced Senate Bill 513, addressing OEM repair procedures for collision repairs. The Automotive Service Association (ASA) supports this legislation.

With regard to vehicle repair procedures, the bill states that “no insurance company, agent or adjuster shall knowingly fail to pay a claim to the claimant or repairer to the extent the claimant’s vehicle is repaired in conformance with applicable manufacturer’s procedures.”

“OEM repair procedures are the logical repair processes to be followed,” said Robert L. Redding Jr., ASA Washington D.C. representative. “They ensure that as much as possible is being done to protect consumers and small businesspersons in the repair chain following an accident.”

Similar legislation was introduced last year in the New Hampshire House of Representatives but was ultimately vetoed by the governor.

The New Hampshire Senate Committee on Commerce held a hearing Jan. 28, 2020, regarding the legislation.

ASA submitted comments to the committee in support of the legislation. Click here to read the letter supporting S.B. 513.

ASA is urging New Hampshire repairers and vehicle owners to send a letter to their state legislators in support of S.B. 513. Click here to submit a letter. The whole process takes only a couple of minutes but can make a substantial difference in protecting motorists, ASA states.

