New I-CAR Online Video Salutes Jason Bartanen and Josh McFarlin

(Left to right) Josh McFarlin, Jason Bartanen and I-CAR CEO & President John Van Alstyne

I-CAR has announced the launch of a new online video that honors the significant contributions of longtime I-CAR leaders Jason Bartanen and Josh McFarlin, who both recently announced their departures from the organization.

In the video, I-CAR CEO & President John Van Alstyne talks with Bartanen and McFarlin about their futures, their proudest achievements at I-CAR, and the strong underlying technical and curriculum teams that support all that I-CAR does.

Despite their departures, I-CAR says that it continues to thrive and the organization is well-positioned to continue leading the collision repair industry for the next 40 years and beyond. I-CAR states that both Bartanen and McFarlin have built teams with deep bench strength that will continue providing I-CAR, instructors, volunteers, the collision repair inter-industry and other key stakeholders with the same level of leadership and support.

To view the video, click here.