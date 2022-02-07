New Jersey Maaco Owner Recognized for Outstanding Performance

Maaco announced that Farhana Naz, owner of Maaco Lawnside in New Jersey, has earned one of the spots as a regional Maaco Cup award winner in 2021 — after also winning it in 2020.

Naz graduated from Fordham University with a business degree and worked in media research for Nielsen. When her brother-in-law opened his Maaco repair facility in Windsor, N.J, she began helping him part-time with managing the office. That eventually led to working full-time, estimating and helping with production. In 2019, with the support and encouragement of her family, she became the owner of Maaco Lawnside.

“When I first opened, the great training and support that the Maaco team provided put me on the path to success,” said Naz. “After that, it was a lot of hard work, but I love a challenge. I established relationships with local dealerships and they gave us a chance to prove our expert abilities. My team delivered with high-quality repairs and great customer service, and we continue to provide that to all of our customers.”