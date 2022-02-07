 New Jersey Maaco Owner Recognized for Outstanding Performance
Consolidators

New Jersey Maaco Owner Recognized for Outstanding Performance

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Maaco announced that Farhana Naz, owner of Maaco Lawnside in New Jersey, has earned one of the spots as a regional Maaco Cup award winner in 2021 — after also winning it in 2020.

Naz graduated from Fordham University with a business degree and worked in media research for Nielsen. When her brother-in-law opened his Maaco repair facility in Windsor, N.J, she began helping him part-time with managing the office. That eventually led to working full-time, estimating and helping with production. In 2019, with the support and encouragement of her family, she became the owner of Maaco Lawnside.

“When I first opened, the great training and support that the Maaco team provided put me on the path to success,” said Naz. “After that, it was a lot of hard work, but I love a challenge. I established relationships with local dealerships and they gave us a chance to prove our expert abilities. My team delivered with high-quality repairs and great customer service, and we continue to provide that to all of our customers.”

Delighting customers is the primary focus of Naz and her team, whether a fleet customer or a car owner needs collision repair or a complete paint job.

“I ensure that no one leaves our facility until they are 100% satisfied with the work we have done,” said Naz. “Every customer has my personal guarantee that they will love the results.”

For more information on Maaco, visit maacofranchise.com or email [email protected] to learn more about franchisee opportunities.

