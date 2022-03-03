New Products of the Week

Click Here to Read More

Mirka USA has introduced Galaxy, a new line of multi-purpose, precision grain abrasives engineered to deliver long lasting, edge-to-edge sanding efficiency.

Read more here.

Milwaukee Introduces M12 Paint and Detailing Color Match Light

The new M12 Paint and Detailing Color Match Light is a multiple spectrum light that provides the best LED color quality and run-time with five color temperatures to replicate natural sunlight.

Read more here.

Value-Driven OTOFIX Automotive Diagnostics Brand Launched

OTOFIX automotive diagnostics features professional-grade advanced diagnostics, starting/charging system and key/immobilizer programming Android-based tablets.

Read more here.

Milwaukee Introduces M18 Fuel Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuums

Milwaukee Tool has launched the M18 Fuel 6 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum, M18 Fuel 9 Gallon Dual-Battery Wet/Dry Vacuum and the M18 Fuel 12 Gallon Dual-Battery Wet/Dry Vacuum.