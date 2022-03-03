 New Products of the Week
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

New Product Spotlight

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week

on

Videos of the Week

on

JNS United Auto Body in California Joins 1Collision
Advertisement

Shop Safety: Avoiding the Worst-Case Scenario (VIDEO)

Have you made your shop as safe as possible to avoid the worst-case scenario — the death of an employee?

Do You Have a Plan for ADAS? (VIDEO)

Addressing vehicles with ADAS at your shop starts with a well thought-out plan.

MORE POST

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

Trending Now

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

News: New Product Spotlight

News: Videos of the Week

Consolidators: JNS United Auto Body in California Joins 1Collision

Current Issues

February 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

New Product Spotlight

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Mirka Introduces New Galaxy Line of Abrasives

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Mirka USA has introduced Galaxy, a new line of multi-purpose, precision grain abrasives engineered to deliver long lasting, edge-to-edge sanding efficiency.

Read more here.

Milwaukee Introduces M12 Paint and Detailing Color Match Light

The new M12 Paint and Detailing Color Match Light is a multiple spectrum light that provides the best LED color quality and run-time with five color temperatures to replicate natural sunlight.

Read more here.

Value-Driven OTOFIX Automotive Diagnostics Brand Launched

OTOFIX automotive diagnostics features professional-grade advanced diagnostics, starting/charging system and key/immobilizer programming Android-based tablets.

Read more here.

Milwaukee Introduces M18 Fuel Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuums

Milwaukee Tool has launched the M18 Fuel 6 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum, M18 Fuel 9 Gallon Dual-Battery Wet/Dry Vacuum and the M18 Fuel 12 Gallon Dual-Battery Wet/Dry Vacuum.

Advertisement

Read more here.

Matco Tools Launches RAPASSIST Tool Powered by Opus IVS

New four-way device helps shops keep business in-house through on-demand access to OE-trained master techs.

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

OEMs: UpdatePromise to Power Fully Integrated Honda and Acura Tire Program

News: Spanesi Introduces New Webinar Series

OEMs: Ford Forms Distinct Auto Units for EV and ICE Vehicles

Associations: CIECA Webinar: Using Technology to Communicate with Customers

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business