New Products of the Week

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week
News
New Product Spotlight
Mirka Introduces New Galaxy Line of Abrasives
Mirka USA has introduced Galaxy, a new line of multi-purpose, precision grain abrasives engineered to deliver long lasting, edge-to-edge sanding efficiency.
Read more here.
Milwaukee Introduces M12 Paint and Detailing Color Match Light
The new M12 Paint and Detailing Color Match Light is a multiple spectrum light that provides the best LED color quality and run-time with five color temperatures to replicate natural sunlight.
Read more here.
Value-Driven OTOFIX Automotive Diagnostics Brand Launched
OTOFIX automotive diagnostics features professional-grade advanced diagnostics, starting/charging system and key/immobilizer programming Android-based tablets.
Read more here.
Milwaukee Introduces M18 Fuel Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuums
Milwaukee Tool has launched the M18 Fuel 6 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum, M18 Fuel 9 Gallon Dual-Battery Wet/Dry Vacuum and the M18 Fuel 12 Gallon Dual-Battery Wet/Dry Vacuum.