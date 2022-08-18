 New Products of the Week
News

New Products of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Milwaukee Introduces New Cutting Pliers and Screwdrivers

Milwaukee Tool has introduced new lineman’s, diagonal and long nose pliers and screwdrivers.

Read more here.

Autel Releases Remote Expert Peer-to-Peer Platform Nationwide

The Remote Expert platform connects technicians with independent module programmers, automotive diagnosticians and system experts who use the peer-to-peer network to perform needed services remotely.

Read more here.

Bosch Releases 5.0 Software Update for ADS and ADS X Scan Tools 

The update further improves user experience by granting technicians the ability to access Module-Specific Data Stream Items and Special Tests directly from the DTC Results screen.

Read more here.

