New Products of the Week

Milwaukee Introduces New Cutting Pliers and Screwdrivers

Milwaukee Tool has introduced new lineman’s, diagonal and long nose pliers and screwdrivers.

Autel Releases Remote Expert Peer-to-Peer Platform Nationwide

The Remote Expert platform connects technicians with independent module programmers, automotive diagnosticians and system experts who use the peer-to-peer network to perform needed services remotely.

Bosch Releases 5.0 Software Update for ADS and ADS X Scan Tools

The update further improves user experience by granting technicians the ability to access Module-Specific Data Stream Items and Special Tests directly from the DTC Results screen.