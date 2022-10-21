News: Hunter to Participate in SEMA Show ADAS Showcase
News
New Products of the Week
Harbor Freight Introduces Three New Jack Stands
Harbor Freight Tools has introduced three new jack stands to its best-selling pro-grade DAYTONA line.
Read more here.
Killer Tools Announces New Steel Electrode Dent Puller
This is the first steel dent pulling system complete with an integrated seated cart, and all weld-on pulling capabilities.
Read more here.
Matco Tools Supports Tools for the Cause
Matco Tools is supporting the Tools for the Cause program this October in which 15% of the proceeds of a selection of tools and branded merchandise is donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Read more here.
Matco Tools Launches Maximus Flex Pro Scan Tool
Matco Tools has launched the next tool in the Maximus Flex line of diagnostic scan tools, the Maximus Flex Pro.
Read more here.
BendPak Introduces New EV2400SL Electric Vehicle Lift
This push-around, full-rise scissor lift table is designed to make replacing both electric vehicle battery packs and internal combustion powertrain components more efficient.
Read more here.