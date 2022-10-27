 New Products of the Week - BodyShop Business
New Products of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Bosch Releases Updates for ADS and ADS X Series Scan Tools

These updates have introduced a “manage photo” feature, allowing techs to launch the camera or upload existing photos to scan reports, special test and calibration reports.

Read more here.

Repairify Introduces asTech Mini Mobile Tool

Paired with the asTech mobile app, the asTech Mini delivers the functionality of thousands of OEM scan tools in a powerful, pocket-sized device.

Read more here.

TOPDON Launches TC001 Smartphone Diagnostic Device

The TC001 transforms a smartphone or computer into an IR thermal camera, giving users superior image quality to assist in diagnosing a wide variety of issues within a vehicle.

Read more here.

BendPak Introduces New Ergochair Creeper/Work Seat

BendPak has introduced the Ergochair, a new brand dedicated to helping technicians work more comfortably.

Read more here.

