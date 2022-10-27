New Products of the Week - BodyShop Business

Click Here to Read More

These updates have introduced a “manage photo” feature, allowing techs to launch the camera or upload existing photos to scan reports, special test and calibration reports.

Read more here.

Repairify Introduces asTech Mini Mobile Tool

Paired with the asTech mobile app, the asTech Mini delivers the functionality of thousands of OEM scan tools in a powerful, pocket-sized device.

Read more here.

TOPDON Launches TC001 Smartphone Diagnostic Device

The TC001 transforms a smartphone or computer into an IR thermal camera, giving users superior image quality to assist in diagnosing a wide variety of issues within a vehicle.