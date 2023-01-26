New Products of the Week

AIRCAT Introduces New 1125 1/2″ Composite Impact Wrench

At 3.8 lbs. and 1,250 ft.-lbs. of loosening torque, the AIRCAT 1125 is the most powerful impact in the AIRCAT assortment.

Read more here.

Tsunami Announces Four New Products for 2023

Tsunami’s new products expand on the existing Pure Series Dryer line.

Read more here.

Autel Releases Software Updates for MaxiSYS Ultra Tablet

Autel has released major software updates for its MaxiSYS Ultra tablet series, including the MaxiSYS Ultra EV and MS 909 EV.

Read more here.

Rotary Announces New Line of AC Recharging Equipment

Rotary announced the launch of a new line of fully automatic air conditioning diagnostic and recharging equipment through their recently announced partnership with TEXA.

Read more here.