New Products of the Week

BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
A review of some of the latest products featured on bodyshopbusiness.com.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

AIRCAT Introduces New 1125 1/2″ Composite Impact Wrench

At 3.8 lbs. and 1,250 ft.-lbs. of loosening torque, the AIRCAT 1125 is the most powerful impact in the AIRCAT assortment.

Tsunami Announces Four New Products for 2023

Tsunami’s new products expand on the existing Pure Series Dryer line.

Autel Releases Software Updates for MaxiSYS Ultra Tablet

Autel has released major software updates for its MaxiSYS Ultra tablet series, including the MaxiSYS Ultra EV and MS 909 EV.

Rotary Announces New Line of AC Recharging Equipment

Rotary announced the launch of a new line of fully automatic air conditioning diagnostic and recharging equipment through their recently announced partnership with TEXA.

NABC Announces New Level One Partner

The NABC announced that the Collision Advice Legacy Group Spartan 300 has joined them as a level one partner.

The National Auto Body Council Body (NABC) announced that the Collision Advice Legacy Group Spartan 300 has joined them as a level one partner. As a level one partner, Collision Advice and members of the Spartan Group will work alongside an elite consortium of collision repair facilities, rental car companies, parts and materials providers, insurance companies, automotive recyclers, salvage companies, towing companies, industry consultants and more to serve communities across the country with programs that help change and save lives every day.

SEMA Battle of the Builders TV Special Premieres Jan. 28

All-new, behind-the-scenes footage and exclusive interviews from the newest SEMA Battle of Builders competition will premiere on Jan. 28, 2023 at 9 a.m. EST on the History Channel’s Drive Block and A+E Network’s FYI.

HD Repair Forum Sets Content for 2023 Conference

The HD Repair Forum announced that it has set its educational sessions for its 2023 conference April 18-19 at the Hilton Fort Worth in Fort Worth, Texas.

Northwood Receives $100K in Scholarship Funds from CDK Global

Northwood University has received a $100,000 gift from CDK Global Inc. to fund scholarships for students enrolled in the university’s Automotive Marketing and Management Program.

NABC Announces Winners of Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser

Each year, the NABC and its member partners raise funds to support hundreds of NABC Recycled Rides car presentations to those in need.

AASP-MN to Hold 21st Annual Race for Automotive Education

This event serves as the primary fundraiser for the AASP-MN Automotive Education Fund, which provides financial resources to automotive students.

Crash Champions Acquires Crocketts Premier Auto Body

Crash Champions announced it has finalized the acquisition of Crocketts Premier Auto Body in Pinole, Calif.

NABC Gifts Recycled Ride to Kansas City Mom

The NABC, along with GEICO, CARSTAR Metcalf, Meineke Car Care and Premiere Services, recently gifted a refurbished vehicle to a Kansas City mother and her special-needs child via the Recycled Rides program.

Hunter, Dealerlogix Announce Inspection Equipment Integration

Hunter Engineering has announced a new integration of its unmanned inspection equipment with Dealerlogix, a leading provider of fixed ops software for automotive dealerships, and its all-in-one service workflow suite.

