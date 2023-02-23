 New Products of the Week

The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

New Products of the Week

A review of some of the latest products featured on bodyshopbusiness.com.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Hofmann to Display Alignment System at Vision Hi-Tech Training and Expo

The Hofmann geoliner 609 and geoliner 770 wheel alignment systems will be on display at the 2023 Vision Hi-Tech Training and Expo March 2-5. 2023.

Read more here.

Kent Automotive Pro-Bit Spot Weld Removers

Kent Automotive’s Supertanium Pro-Bit Spot Weld Removers are uniquely designed and engineered to completely remove and separate spot weld joints in a single step.

Read more here.

TEXA USA Releases TXT MULTIHUB VCI

TEXA USA’s new TXT MULTIHUB is an advanced diagnostics vehicle communication interface that easily adapts to any vehicle connection in the shop or in the field with greater speed and reliability.

Read more here.

News

ASE Releases Chairman’s Message

New ASE Chairman Homer Hogg talks about ASE certification, remote testing and new tests covering vehicle technology.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) announced that Homer Hogg, the new chairman of ASE and vice president, Truck Service for TravelCenters of America, has released his chairman's message:

It is an honor and a privilege to take on the role of chairman of ASE. Having served on the board since 2015, I have seen the valuable service ASE provides to the industry. Their focus on the advancement of service professionals through testing and certification benefits employers, consumers, and most importantly, service professionals themselves.

Read Full Article

CCC Reports Third Straight Year of Growth in AI Auto Claims

CCC reports the application of advanced computer vision AI for claims processing increased 60% year-over-year.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Schwartz Advisors Reps Autobody Jobbers Warehouse

Schwartz served as the exclusive sell-side adviser to ABJ in its sale to Automotive Systems Warehouse.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SCRS Announces New Arrangement with GM Partner Perks

GM Partner Perks members can now use the GM Partner Perks Exclusively Yours Prepaid Mastercard to pay for SCRS membership and renewals.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Northwood University Opens Registration for Aftermarket 101

Northwood University announced that registration is now open for Aftermarket 101, a two-day introduction to the automotive aftermarket industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

CRASH Network Releases Results of Insurer Report Card

Twenty-nine auto insurers out of more than 87 received a grade of B or higher from collision repairers for customer service and how well they work to ensure quality repairs.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Guess the Car and Win $50!

Give us your answer for this month’s Guess the Car and you might win $50!

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIECA Forms EV and Battery Committee

CIECA has announced the formation of a new standards development committee focused on EVs and electric batteries.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ABPA Applauds Introduction of REPAIR Act

The ABPA states that the legislation will ensure the preservation of consumer choice, a competitive marketplace and the continued safe operation of the nation’s 292 million registered passenger and commercial motor vehicles.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers