New Products of the Week

BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

A review of some of the latest products featured on bodyshopbusiness.com.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Autel Debuts Remote Expert-Ready XLink Programmer 

Autel has announced the launch of the MaxiFLASH XLink, a three-in-one programming, communication and Remote Expert-ready touchscreen device.  

Read more here.

Kaeser Introduces New 60- to 125-HP Compressors

Kaeser Compressors’ CSD series compressors now feature five models from 60 to 125 HP with significantly improved efficiency over a wider range of flows and pressures.

Read more here.

TEXA Now Supports Easier Access to Chrysler, Fiat Vehicles

TEXA customers can now activate their AutoAuth account to easily unlock the SGW module on 2017+ Chrysler and Fiat vehicles.

Read more here.

Maxi-Miser Announces PRECISION-5 PRO Limited Edition

Maxi-Miser by ApolloSpray has announced the PRECISION-5 PRO Limited Edition Auto, the most advanced TrueHVLP painting system for automotive applications.

Read more here.

Dent Fix Introduces RIVMAX All-in-One Riveting Solution

The RIVMAX system provides an all-in-one solution that not only removes self-piercing rivets (SPR) but also installs SPR, flow and blind rivets.

Read more here.

Register Now for ASE Instructor Conference

Hosted by the ASE Education Foundation, the conference is scheduled for July 17-20 in Concord, N.C., just outside of Charlotte.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

There is still time to register for the 2023 ASE Instructor Training Conference. Hosted by the ASE Education Foundation, the conference is scheduled for July 17-20 in Concord, N.C., just outside of Charlotte.

Hundreds of high school and college instructors from auto, truck and collision repair programs nationwide will attend the premier national training event of the year and participate in a wide array of presentations and panel discussions that feature the transportation industry’s leading trainers and instructors.

CIECA Announces ComCept as New Corporate Member

Founded in 1986 by Glenn Atwell, the company is based out of Seminole, Fla., and has built distribution management solutions for U.S. paint jobbers for almost 40 years.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NABC Opens Nominations for 2023 NABC Awards

The NABC is opening nominations for its 2023 awards, the NABC Changing and Saving Lives Award and the NABC President’s Award.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Classic Collision Adds New Locations in Texas and N.C.

Classic Collision announced the acquisition of David Collision Repair in Georgetown, Texas and CARSTAR Jerry Rhynes Collision in Albemarle, Charlotte and Pineville, N.C.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of May 15.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Podcasts of the Week

A review of some of the latest podcasts from BodyShop Business.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of May 15.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ASE Offers Free Webinar on Improving Your Paint Operation

The webinar, titled “Paint Operation Improvements”, will take place on Tuesday, May 23 at 4 p.m. EST.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Fix Auto Escondido Participates in Green Transpo Expo

The event gave the community insight into the evolution of the transportation industry and covered popular topics such as electric cars and bikes, solar power and additional EV trends.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers