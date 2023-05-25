New Products of the Week

Autel Debuts Remote Expert-Ready XLink Programmer

Autel has announced the launch of the MaxiFLASH XLink, a three-in-one programming, communication and Remote Expert-ready touchscreen device.

Kaeser Introduces New 60- to 125-HP Compressors

Kaeser Compressors’ CSD series compressors now feature five models from 60 to 125 HP with significantly improved efficiency over a wider range of flows and pressures.

TEXA Now Supports Easier Access to Chrysler, Fiat Vehicles

TEXA customers can now activate their AutoAuth account to easily unlock the SGW module on 2017+ Chrysler and Fiat vehicles.

Maxi-Miser Announces PRECISION-5 PRO Limited Edition

Maxi-Miser by ApolloSpray has announced the PRECISION-5 PRO Limited Edition Auto, the most advanced TrueHVLP painting system for automotive applications.

Dent Fix Introduces RIVMAX All-in-One Riveting Solution

The RIVMAX system provides an all-in-one solution that not only removes self-piercing rivets (SPR) but also installs SPR, flow and blind rivets.

