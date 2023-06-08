 New Products of the Week

The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

New Products of the Week

A review of some of the latest products featured on bodyshopbusiness.com.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Autel Expands Tesla Diagnostics on Ultra Series Tablets

Autel announced it has added significant Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicle diagnostic coverage with a new software release and Tesla-compatible cable.

Read more here.

Tsunami Introduces CORE Series Desiccant Dryer

This manual-change desiccant air dryer is available for pre-order with an August 2023 launch.

Read more here.

John Bean Tru-Point Adds New Features, Procedures

The John Bean Tru-Point ADAS calibration tool has a new software update available (1.8.0) that includes new procedures, features and improvements.

Read more here.

Wrenchers Announces New Catalog with Double the Equipment

More than 25,000 lifts, tools and equipment from 39 brands available online or by phone.

Read more here.

Dannmar Upgrades DB-70 Automatic Wheel Balancer

The updated DB-70 automatic wheel balancer from Dannmar offers reliable, consistent performance thanks to its digital sensor technology and other features.

Read more here.

Repairify Announces New asTech All-In-One Solution

The asTech All-In-One is a tablet-based solution with local and remote capabilities that is enabled for both asTech remote OEM tool solutions and OEM-compatible diagnostics, as well as ADAS calibrations and programming.

Read more here.

News

State Farm Hit with Class Action Over Luxury Vehicle Repairs

A class action lawsuit has been filed against State Farm accusing them of short-paying policyholders with high-value luxury vehicles.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

According to an article from insurancebusinessmag.com, a class action lawsuit has been filed against State Farm accusing them of short-paying policyholders with high-value luxury vehicles.

According to the article, the suit was filed in Broward County, Fla., on May 18 and stems from an incident involving Assaf and Ada Sasson, who owned an all-electric 2022 Porsche Taycan insured with State Farm for over $100,000.

Read Full Article

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Virginia Beach Veteran

The NABC, along with GEICO and Elite Autobody, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Virginia Beach veteran.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
BendPak Invests in New Global Headquarters

Equipment manufacturer buys former Conrad N. Hilton Foundation headquarters to support growth.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Refinish Distributors Alliance Names New Executive Director

The Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA) announced it has named Ben Jacobson as its new executive director.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CARSTAR Kicks Off Summer Splash Promotion for Customers

Five lucky winners will receive a prize package of summer essentials that includes a Yeti cooler, four branded koozies, a branded water bottle and a branded towel.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

NABC Holds FREE Event in Loomis, Calif.

Local Loomis first responders learned new skills to help make drivers safer on the road through NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (FREE) program.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Repair OnDemand Announces New President

Randy Kobat becomes the new president, while Tony Rimas takes on a new role with the board of directors.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Guess the Car and Win $50!

Give us your answer for this month’s Guess the Car and you might win $50!

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
New ProColor Collision Body Shop Opens in Escondido, Calif.

ProColor Collision announced it has opened a new location in Escondido, Calif., to serve the greater San Diego area.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers