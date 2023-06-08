New Products of the Week

Autel Expands Tesla Diagnostics on Ultra Series Tablets

Autel announced it has added significant Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicle diagnostic coverage with a new software release and Tesla-compatible cable.

Tsunami Introduces CORE Series Desiccant Dryer

This manual-change desiccant air dryer is available for pre-order with an August 2023 launch.

John Bean Tru-Point Adds New Features, Procedures

The John Bean Tru-Point ADAS calibration tool has a new software update available (1.8.0) that includes new procedures, features and improvements.

Wrenchers Announces New Catalog with Double the Equipment

More than 25,000 lifts, tools and equipment from 39 brands available online or by phone.

Dannmar Upgrades DB-70 Automatic Wheel Balancer

The updated DB-70 automatic wheel balancer from Dannmar offers reliable, consistent performance thanks to its digital sensor technology and other features.

Repairify Announces New asTech All-In-One Solution

The asTech All-In-One is a tablet-based solution with local and remote capabilities that is enabled for both asTech remote OEM tool solutions and OEM-compatible diagnostics, as well as ADAS calibrations and programming.

