New Products of the Week

Comprised of two premium-quality 2K acrylic urethane clears, the system can reproduce a range of gloss levels – making it ideal for performing refinish repairs on low-gloss finishes offered on such vehicles as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Fiat and Lamborghini.

Atlas Copco Introduces New G 2-7 Rotary Screw Air Compressors

Atlas Copco Compressors has announced the launch of the G 2-7 rotary screw air compressors with a new range of 3 to 10 horsepower.

Auto Magic Launches TruAdvantage Detailing System

TruAdvantage features a dilutor system with seven ultra-concentrated detailing solutions that deliver unmatched efficiency, lower the detailing cost per car and significantly improve detail operations.

Milwaukee Expands PACKOUT System with New First Aid Kits

Milwaukee Tool is once again adding to their PACKOUT Modular Storage System with two new PACKOUT First Aid Kits – a 204-piece Class B Type III Kit and a 76-piece Class A Type III Kit.

Autel MaxiSYS MS909CV Commercial Vehicle Diagnostics Tablet

The new tablet features extensive hardware and software enhancements, including starting and charging system analysis software and hardware and ADAS software for multiple vehicle classes.