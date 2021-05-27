New Products of the Week

Connect with us

PPG Introduces Waterborne Low-Gloss Clearcoat System

Click Here to Read More
Comprised of two premium-quality 2K acrylic urethane clears, the system can reproduce a range of gloss levels – making it ideal for performing refinish repairs on low-gloss finishes offered on such vehicles as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Fiat and Lamborghini.

Read more here.

Atlas Copco Introduces New G 2-7 Rotary Screw Air Compressors

Atlas Copco Compressors has announced the launch of the G 2-7 rotary screw air compressors with a new range of 3 to 10 horsepower.

Read more here.

Auto Magic Launches TruAdvantage Detailing System

TruAdvantage features a dilutor system with seven ultra-concentrated detailing solutions that deliver unmatched efficiency, lower the detailing cost per car and significantly improve detail operations.

Read more here.

Milwaukee Expands PACKOUT System with New First Aid Kits

Milwaukee Tool is once again adding to their PACKOUT Modular Storage System with two new PACKOUT First Aid Kits – a 204-piece Class B Type III Kit and a 76-piece Class A Type III Kit.

Read more here.

Autel MaxiSYS MS909CV Commercial Vehicle Diagnostics Tablet

The new tablet features extensive hardware and software enhancements, including starting and charging system analysis software and hardware and ADAS software for multiple vehicle classes.

Read more here.

