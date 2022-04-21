 New Products of the Week
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

New Products of the Week

on

Body Bangin' with Micki Woods and Greg Lobsiger

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week

on

Videos of the Week
Advertisement
Automotive Refinish: Avoiding Paint Redos, Part 1

Mastering Your Financials, Part 2 (VIDEO)

Five specific steps you can take to start building a stronger financial foundation at your shop.

Mastering Your Financials, Part 1

How often should you review your numbers? How do you create a good financial management system? We answer these questions and more.

MORE POST

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

Trending Now

News: Body Bangin’ with Micki Woods and Greg Lobsiger

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

News: New Products of the Week

News: Videos of the Week

Current Issues

April 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

New Products of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Milwaukee Offers Pry Bars for Individual Sale

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Milwaukee Tool announced it will be offering the pry bars in its current four-piece pry bar set as individual products.

Read more here.

PPG Introduces OneChoice AdPro Max Adhesion Promoter

Featuring a time-saving, one-coat application, the single-component undercoat eliminates the need to apply a sealer by providing exceptional topcoat adhesion to uncoated bumpers, fascias and other automotive plastics.

Read more here.

Milwaukee Adds More Storage Solutions to PACKOUT System

Users will be able to fully customize their storage with wall plates, hooks, tool racks, tool holders and a cabinet that connect with all PACKOUT solutions.    

Advertisement

Read more here.

Milwaukee Introduces Two New Polishers

Milwaukee Tool has introduced two new polishers, the M18 Fuel 15mm and 21mm random orbital polishers, capable of both polishing and heavy-correction applications.

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Classic Collision Expands in Texas

News: Mitchell, Tractable Deliver on Touchless Estimating

News: SATA Offers Bluetooth Speaker as Spring Promotion

News: NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Orlando Family

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business