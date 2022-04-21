New Products of the Week

Click Here to Read More

Milwaukee Tool announced it will be offering the pry bars in its current four-piece pry bar set as individual products.

PPG Introduces OneChoice AdPro Max Adhesion Promoter

Featuring a time-saving, one-coat application, the single-component undercoat eliminates the need to apply a sealer by providing exceptional topcoat adhesion to uncoated bumpers, fascias and other automotive plastics.

Milwaukee Adds More Storage Solutions to PACKOUT System

Users will be able to fully customize their storage with wall plates, hooks, tool racks, tool holders and a cabinet that connect with all PACKOUT solutions.