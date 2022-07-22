 New Products of the Week
New Products of the Week

Top 5 Stories of the Week

Podcasts of the Week

Body Bangin' with Micki Woods and Kyle Bradshaw
New Products of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

AirPro Diagnostics Launches Auggie DTS

With Auggie DTS, shops now have an alternative to traditional, cumbersome static targets and can perform calibrations anywhere on any surface, outside or inside.

Read more here.

QuickJack Introduces New 6000ELX Portable Car Lift for EVs

The new QuickJack 6000ELX portable car lift offers a compact and affordable solution for lifting EVs for maintenance, service and detailing at a shop, at home or on the go.

Read more here.

Milwaukee Introduces New Stick Light

The RedLithium USB Stick Light with Magnet provides heavy-duty equipment mechanics, automotive mechanics and technicians with a premium lighting solution for general task and inspection work.  

Read more here.

Dent Fix Spot Annihilator For Easy Spot Weld Removal

The DF-15DX Spot Weld Drill employs a fast and clean process to remove spot welds without damaging the underlying panel.

Read more here.

