 New Reps Join CIECA's Board of Trustees
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

New Reps Join CIECA's Board of Trustees

on

SEMA Launches New Online Education Library for Auto Pros

on

AASP/NJ to Present OEM Certification Success Seminar in January

on

Reed Appraisers Joins CIECA as Corporate Member
Advertisement
U-POL Tiger Seal Adhesive Sealant (VIDEO)

2020 GMC Yukon Denali Front Radar Calibration (VIDEO)

How to perform a front radar calibration on a 2020 GMC Yukon Denali.

2020 Honda Civic Front Camera Calibration (VIDEO)

How to perform a front camera calibration on a 2020 Honda Civic.

MORE POST

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

  • Jul 08, 2021

The New Normal: Full Recovery

  • Jul 01, 2021

Customer Service: Raising the Bar

  • Jun 23, 2021

Keeping an Eye on the

  • Jun 03, 2021

Survival Strategies for the Independent

Trending Now

Events: Registration Opens for 2022 HD Repair Forum

Associations: New Reps Join CIECA’s Board of Trustees

Consolidators: Focus Advisors Represents Quanz in Sale to Crash Champions

News: Axalta Releases 69th Global Automotive Color Popularity Report

Current Issues

December 2021

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Associations

New Reps Join CIECA’s Board of Trustees

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that several CIECA Board of Trustees member companies named new representatives to sit on the board in 2022.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“We welcome all of the new representatives to CIECA’s Board of Trustees,” said Paul Barry, executive director of CIECA. “Their diverse backgrounds will enable them to best support CIECA’s mission to develop and promote electronic data integration standards across all segments of the industry.”

Allstate: Chad Sulkala

With 25-plus years of experience in the industry, Chad Sulkala is a claims strategic design lead consultant at Allstate Insurance. His current focus centers on forwarding-looking research, key strategic projects, and strategic process changes on internal and external efficiencies and benefits for customers and the company. Sulkala has been on the CIECA board as an alternate for the past five years and has served CIECA in the role of marketing committee chairman during that time.

Advertisement

“CIECA is a shining example of how all industry stakeholders can come together for the common purpose of reducing unnecessary effort and increasing efficiencies for all segments of the industry,” said Sulkala.

Axalta Coating Systems: Logan MacPherson

As the digital innovations manager at Axalta Coating Systems, Logan MacPherson is responsible for the company’s eCommerce channels, partner integrations and ColorNet and ProfitNet end user software applications. He has worked at Axalta for 21 years and joined the CIECA board in the fall of 2021.

“It’s a great opportunity to network with other industry segments and help move standards forward in the industry,” said MacPherson.

CCC Intelligent Solutions: Mark Fincher

For over 15 years, Mark Fincher has been with CCC Intelligent Solutions with responsibility for CCC’s automotive market strategy. In his current role as vice president of market solutions, Fincher is responsible for defining the product integration strategy and roadmap for CCC’s suite of automotive products. Fincher works closely with CIECA member companies using CCC Secure Share to implement CIECA BMS standards.

Advertisement

“In over 25 years working in the auto physical damage ecosystem, I have witnessed the countless benefits that the CIECA standards have delivered to foster the efficient exchange of information among stakeholders,” said Fincher. “I’m super excited to be back on the Board of Trustees and look forward to the opportunity to continue the advancement of standards in our industry.”

OEC: Ken Eagleson

Ken Eagleson is vice president of insurance solutions at NuGen IT, an OEC Company, with a focus on the automobile claims ecosystem. Over his career, Eagleson has worked for information providers, third-party administrators and as a consultant, which has provided him with the opportunity to interact with multiple segments of the industry.

Advertisement

“I’m a big believer in accuracy and efficiency throughout the claims process,” said Eagleson. “This is a very complicated industry, and the best way to achieve those necessary accuracies and efficiencies is by having solid industry standards.”

Society of Collision Repair Specialists: Tony Adams

Tony Adams, business services consultant with AkzoNobel, has been actively involved in the industry as a former shop owner, board member of SCRS and the Kansas Auto Body Association. Adams also regularly attends CIC meetings. Currently, he is a member of CIECA’s Emerging Technologies Committee.

“I’m excited to join the board and help CIECA on its mission to develop electronic standards for all collision industry stakeholders,” said Adams.

Advertisement

Solera: Fred Bersot

As the senior product manager at Solera, Fred Bersot manages all aspects of a varied product line for the auto insurance industry. He also delivers new product opportunities and drives revenue and market share for assigned products. Bersot enjoys providing technology solutions to property and casualty insurance and collision repairers.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Associations: Car ADAS Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

Associations: First Episode of ASA Podcast Released

Associations: ASA Announces Technology and Telematics Podcast Series

Associations: ASA Announces New Regional Executive Director for Southeast

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business