New Reps Join CIECA’s Board of Trustees

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that several CIECA Board of Trustees member companies named new representatives to sit on the board in 2022.

“We welcome all of the new representatives to CIECA’s Board of Trustees,” said Paul Barry, executive director of CIECA. “Their diverse backgrounds will enable them to best support CIECA’s mission to develop and promote electronic data integration standards across all segments of the industry.” Allstate: Chad Sulkala With 25-plus years of experience in the industry, Chad Sulkala is a claims strategic design lead consultant at Allstate Insurance. His current focus centers on forwarding-looking research, key strategic projects, and strategic process changes on internal and external efficiencies and benefits for customers and the company. Sulkala has been on the CIECA board as an alternate for the past five years and has served CIECA in the role of marketing committee chairman during that time.

“CIECA is a shining example of how all industry stakeholders can come together for the common purpose of reducing unnecessary effort and increasing efficiencies for all segments of the industry,” said Sulkala. Axalta Coating Systems: Logan MacPherson As the digital innovations manager at Axalta Coating Systems, Logan MacPherson is responsible for the company’s eCommerce channels, partner integrations and ColorNet and ProfitNet end user software applications. He has worked at Axalta for 21 years and joined the CIECA board in the fall of 2021. “It’s a great opportunity to network with other industry segments and help move standards forward in the industry,” said MacPherson. CCC Intelligent Solutions: Mark Fincher For over 15 years, Mark Fincher has been with CCC Intelligent Solutions with responsibility for CCC’s automotive market strategy. In his current role as vice president of market solutions, Fincher is responsible for defining the product integration strategy and roadmap for CCC’s suite of automotive products. Fincher works closely with CIECA member companies using CCC Secure Share to implement CIECA BMS standards.

“In over 25 years working in the auto physical damage ecosystem, I have witnessed the countless benefits that the CIECA standards have delivered to foster the efficient exchange of information among stakeholders,” said Fincher. “I’m super excited to be back on the Board of Trustees and look forward to the opportunity to continue the advancement of standards in our industry.” OEC: Ken Eagleson Ken Eagleson is vice president of insurance solutions at NuGen IT, an OEC Company, with a focus on the automobile claims ecosystem. Over his career, Eagleson has worked for information providers, third-party administrators and as a consultant, which has provided him with the opportunity to interact with multiple segments of the industry.

“I’m a big believer in accuracy and efficiency throughout the claims process,” said Eagleson. “This is a very complicated industry, and the best way to achieve those necessary accuracies and efficiencies is by having solid industry standards.” Society of Collision Repair Specialists: Tony Adams Tony Adams, business services consultant with AkzoNobel, has been actively involved in the industry as a former shop owner, board member of SCRS and the Kansas Auto Body Association. Adams also regularly attends CIC meetings. Currently, he is a member of CIECA’s Emerging Technologies Committee. “I’m excited to join the board and help CIECA on its mission to develop electronic standards for all collision industry stakeholders,” said Adams.

