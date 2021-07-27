Click Here to Read More

“Many automakers, including General Motors, Nissan and Subaru, have very specific vehicle safety inspections required as part of collision repair,” said Mike Anderson, owner of Collision Advice. “Those inspections may include the removal and measurement of the steering column. We asked shops about this procedure for the first time in our surveys this year, and 50% said that was something they’ve never billed for when it was required. I’m worried that may mean they’re not performing the necessary safety inspections.”

Anderson, who conducts the quarterly “Who Pays” surveys in conjunction with CRASH Network, said he was glad to see that among those billing for the labor to measure a steering column when it is necessary and performed, 41% said they are being paid “always” or “most of the time” by the eight largest national insurers. Another 28% said they are at least getting paid for it “some of the time.”