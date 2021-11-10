Connect with us

News

New Survey Shows 78% of Vehicle-Owning Voters Support Right to Repair

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The CAR Coalition, a growing group of independent automotive parts and repair companies, associations and insurers committed to preserving consumer choice and affordable vehicle repair, has released a national survey of vehicle-owning voters, showing strong support for action on federal right to repair legislation, like the bipartisan Save Money on Auto Repair Transportation (SMART) Act.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Results indicate:

  • 78% of voters support right to repair legislation that: allows consumers to choose where and how to repair their vehicle; reduces design patent enforcement time from 15 to 2.5 years for collision repair parts, as proposed by the SMART Act; and makes vehicle data more readily available.
  • 92% of voters agree that consumers should be able to choose between automaker-branded and aftermarket car parts when making repairs.
  • 85% of voters support vehicle data being made available to consumers and any repair shop they choose.
  • Only 25% of voters believe that design patents should be used for common car items, like side mirrors or bumpers.

“Repair restrictions on automobiles are driving prices higher at a time when many Americans can least afford it,” said Justin Rzepka, executive director of the CAR Coalition. “It’s time for Congress to get serious about solutions, including the SMART Act, to ensure consumers have options for quality, safe, affordable auto repairs and more control over their data.”

Advertisement

The survey, conducted nationally and in select states, including Delaware, Georgia, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Texas and Washington, found consistent strength for federal right to repair legislation from coast to coast.

In states and Washington, DC, the right to repair movement is gaining ground. Last November, Massachusetts voters overwhelmingly approved an initiative to mandate that automakers install standard open data platforms in all vehicles starting in car model year 2022. In July, the White House issued an executive order on competition, encouraging action on right to repair. Later that month, the Federal Trade Commission voted to increase enforcement against restrictions that limit consumers’ right to repair, including the automotive industry. In a policy statement, the commission reiterated its view that “providing more choice in repairs can lead to lower costs, reduce e-waste by extending the useful lifespan of products, enable more timely repairs, and provide economic opportunities for entrepreneurs and local businesses.”

Advertisement

To read the CAR Coalition’s in-depth research memo, click here. To view their national survey infographic, click here.

For more information, visit CarRepairChoice.org.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: CIF Announces Participation in Giving Tuesday

Associations: CIECA Welcomes Rivian as New Member

News: Kaeser Ships UPS Carbon Neutral

News: AirPro Diagnostics Announces Enhancements to A.D.A.S.

Advertisement

on

New Survey Shows 78% of Vehicle-Owning Voters Support Right to Repair

on

Maaco Named Top Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur Magazine

on

Service King Drives Veteran Recruitment Through Enhanced Hiring Initiatives

on

AkzoNobel Commits to Supporting Women in Collision Repair
Connect with us

Video

Recent Posts

Consolidators: Maaco Named Top Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur Magazine

Consolidators: Service King Drives Veteran Recruitment Through Enhanced Hiring Initiatives

News: New Survey Shows 78% of Vehicle-Owning Voters Support Right to Repair

News: AkzoNobel Commits to Supporting Women in Collision Repair

News: UTI Launches Electric Vehicle Technician Training Coursework
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

UniCure Spraybooths

UniCure Spraybooths
Fax: 615-889-6773
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Your Shop’s Least Invasive Repair Method: What is Glue Pull Repair?

Sponsored Content

THE EVER-GROWING IMPORTANCE OF OEM CERTIFICATION
Connect
BodyShop Business