New York Bill Would Require Shops to Follow OEM Procedures

A new bill was recently introduced in the New York State Assembly that would require auto body shops to adhere to OEM repair procedures but would let current alternative parts laws that don’t mandate an OE part stand.

Bill 8050 is sponsored by Assemblyman William Magnarelli and is currently with the Assembly Insurance Committee.

The bill states that:

“…no motor vehicle repair shop shall deviate from the collision repair guidelines, procedures, recommendations and service bulletins issued by a vehicle or original equipment manufacturer in the repair of a collision damaged vehicle without the written authorization from the vehicle owner or the vehicle owner’s authorized representative. “

In addition, the bill holds insurers to the same standards while also mandating any recommended or required scans and recalibration:

“No insurer shall directly or indirectly require the deviation from the collision repair guidelines, procedures, recommendations and service bulletins issued by a vehicle or original equipment manufacturer in the repair of a collision damaged vehicle without the written authorization from the vehicle owner or the vehicle owner’s representative. If a repair procedure or specification from a vehicle or original equipment manufacturer includes a directive to conduct a scan, calibration, diagnostic test of vehicle electronic systems before or after the commencement of repairs, such directive shall be considered as a required part of the repair procedure.”

In a memo justifying the need for the bill, Magnarelli wrote: