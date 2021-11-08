Newest Version of Hunter Engineering’s WinAlign Software Now Shipping

WinAlign17, the latest iteration of Hunter’s award-winning industry-standard alignment software, is now shipping.
Encompassing more than 30 years of development, WinAlign provides a wide range of difference-making benefits, including the fastest alignment readings in the industry, comprehensive pre- and post-alignment graphic printouts, and integration with shop and dealer management software.
WinAlign also integrates with HunterNet 2, Hunter’s online customer portal that displays results, return on investment and training information for individual and networks of workshops.
WinAlign software has long been regarded as the industry standard, as evidenced by more than 100,000 units in use worldwide, including hundreds of OEM facilities. Powered by the industry’s most extensive global vehicle information database, the software is available in 30 languages and backed by a three-year warranty.
WinAlign17 is foundational to many new Hunter products:
- ADASLink: WinAlign enhances ADASLink through integration, featuring streamlined procedure selection and expanded printout access.
- Collision Alignment System: WinAlign is the framework for a customized blueprint path for Hunter’s new Collision Alignment System, enabling diagnostic measurements to uncover hidden damage in less than five minutes.
- Quick Check Commercial: WinAlign is the heart of Quick Check Commercial, Hunter’s heavy-duty unmanned inspection system that made its debut at SEMA in Las Vegas.
For more information, visit hunter.com.