Connect with us

News

Newest Version of Hunter Engineering’s WinAlign Software Now Shipping

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

WinAlign17, the latest iteration of Hunter’s award-winning industry-standard alignment software, is now shipping.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Encompassing more than 30 years of development, WinAlign provides a wide range of difference-making benefits, including the fastest alignment readings in the industry, comprehensive pre- and post-alignment graphic printouts, and integration with shop and dealer management software.

WinAlign also integrates with HunterNet 2, Hunter’s online customer portal that displays results, return on investment and training information for individual and networks of workshops.

WinAlign software has long been regarded as the industry standard, as evidenced by more than 100,000 units in use worldwide, including hundreds of OEM facilities. Powered by the industry’s most extensive global vehicle information database, the software is available in 30 languages and backed by a three-year warranty.

Advertisement

WinAlign17 is foundational to many new Hunter products:

  • ADASLink: WinAlign enhances ADASLink through integration, featuring streamlined procedure selection and expanded printout access.
  • Collision Alignment System: WinAlign is the framework for a customized blueprint path for Hunter’s new Collision Alignment System, enabling diagnostic measurements to uncover hidden damage in less than five minutes.
  • Quick Check Commercial: WinAlign is the heart of Quick Check Commercial, Hunter’s heavy-duty unmanned inspection system that made its debut at SEMA in Las Vegas.

For more information, visit hunter.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: DPS Automotive Wins SEMA PRO Cup Challenge Award

News: Collision Consultants Hosts NABC FREE Event

Associations: AASP/NJ Treasurer Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

News: WyoTech Enrollment Grows 2,300% in Three Years

Advertisement

on

Newest Version of Hunter Engineering’s WinAlign Software Now Shipping

on

Service King Golf Outing Raises $45,000 for Special Needs Adults

on

I-CAR Presents Two Awards at Red Carpet Breakfast Event at SEMA

on

CARSTAR Honors Military Veterans in Network
Connect with us

Video

Recent Posts

Consolidators: Service King Golf Outing Raises $45,000 for Special Needs Adults

News: I-CAR Presents Two Awards at Red Carpet Breakfast Event at SEMA

Products: Kent Introduces Quick Seal MSP Seam Sealers

Video: Mastering Refinish, Part 3 (VIDEO)

Video: Mastering Refinish, Part 2 (VIDEO)
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Tint Tech LTD

Tint Tech LTD
Contact: Tint TechPhone: 403-968-8468
1303 44 Ave NE #1, Calgary AB T2E 6L5
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Your Shop’s Least Invasive Repair Method: What is Glue Pull Repair?

Sponsored Content

THE EVER-GROWING IMPORTANCE OF OEM CERTIFICATION
Connect
BodyShop Business