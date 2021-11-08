Newest Version of Hunter Engineering’s WinAlign Software Now Shipping

Click Here to Read More

Encompassing more than 30 years of development, WinAlign provides a wide range of difference-making benefits, including the fastest alignment readings in the industry, comprehensive pre- and post-alignment graphic printouts, and integration with shop and dealer management software.

WinAlign also integrates with HunterNet 2, Hunter’s online customer portal that displays results, return on investment and training information for individual and networks of workshops.

WinAlign software has long been regarded as the industry standard, as evidenced by more than 100,000 units in use worldwide, including hundreds of OEM facilities. Powered by the industry’s most extensive global vehicle information database, the software is available in 30 languages and backed by a three-year warranty.