 Newspaper Ad Leads to 45-Year Career as Maaco Owner
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Newspaper Ad Leads to 45-Year Career as Maaco Owner

on

CARSTAR Announces Opening of New Location in Virginia

on

1Collision Appoints New Social Media Manager

on

Women of ABRA Turn Passion for Cars into Successful Careers
Advertisement
Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 2 (VIDEO)

Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 1 (VIDEO)

Is all of your accounting organized to "map" or feed into your financial statements?

Is Your Employees' Hearing Protected? (VIDEO)

Ignoring proper hearing protection has lifelong consequences for your employees.

MORE POST

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

Trending Now

Products: Malco Automotive Launches EPIC PRO Ceramic Coating

Consolidators: Newspaper Ad Leads to 45-Year Career as Maaco Owner

News: SEMA Appoints New Vice President of Marketing

Consolidators: CARSTAR Announces Opening of New Location in Virginia

Current Issues

March 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Consolidators

Newspaper Ad Leads to 45-Year Career as Maaco Owner

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Mark Leifer had just graduated from college in 1976 when disco was big and bell bottoms were bigger. Armed with a background in accounting and business, he was unsure of what he wanted to do for a career when he and a friend saw a newspaper advertisement from Maaco. They filled out the ad and submitted it to Maaco headquarters. A few weeks later, they received a call and the rest, as they say, is history.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
(Left to right) Peter Reese and Mark Leifer accepting a Maaco Top Performer Award.

Maaco is celebrating its 50-year anniversary. As one of their early franchisees, Leifer recalls starting his Pleasantville Maaco franchise in Pleasantville, N.J.

“My partner, Peter Reese, and I borrowed the money for the franchisee fee,” said Leifer. “We had no background in the automotive industry. We relied on Maaco for the education we needed to be successful in the auto painting business. We attended a thorough month-long training program where they shared their expertise and formula for success. After that, support was always just a phone call away.”

Advertisement

Leifer and Reese opened their Maaco facility in 1978. Located near Atlantic City, the partners saw business increase dramatically in 1980 as Atlantic City was beginning to grow.

“At that time, the business was focused on overall paint jobs, as that was the Maaco model, and we were painting eight to 10 cars per day,” said Leifer. “We were dedicated to delivering quality and satisfying customers. If those customers whose cars we painted ended up having an accident, they brought their cars back to us to make the repairs. That’s how we evolved from strictly auto painting to collision repair. We now have an even mix between retail paint jobs, collision repair and fleet repair.”

Advertisement

Leifer said that he has enjoyed being part of the Maaco network for the last 44 years and encourages others who want to own their own business to consider becoming a member of the Maaco family.

“It has really been one big family with Maaco,” said Leifer. “I used to take my children to the annual conventions, and we have so many friends among the other Maaco franchisees. There is a huge benefit to having both the support from headquarters, as well as a network of other owners that you can always talk with and learn from.”

For more information about joining the Maaco family, visit MaacoFranchise.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: UniglassPlus/Ziebart Carleton Place Franchisee of the Year

Consolidators: Crash Champions Acquires Dynamic Autobody in Columbiana, Ohio

Consolidators: Crash Champions Completes Two Acquisitions in Washington

Consolidators: 1Collision Appoints Stacey Phillips Director of Marketing

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business