Nexsyis Collision and OPS Announce Joint Software Integration

Nexsyis Collision, a completely integrated body shop management and accounting platform, and Overall Parts Solutions, an innovator in providing supply-chain management solutions to the auto collision industry, announce the release of an application integration providing secure two-way, real-time communication between Nexsyis and the OPSTrax parts procurement platform.

The integration allows Nexsyis customers to take advantage of the full offerings of the OPS Technology Suite, from parts ordering, tracking and parts return processing to posting of parts invoices and credits as well as supplier management. This integration, Nexsyis states, will allow for a seamless and efficient process by keeping OPS Technologies in sync with the Nexsyis management system.

“It’s critical to us that our customers are able to leverage available technologies in the most efficient way possible,” said David Braun, CEO of Nexsyis. “Our number-one priority is to help our customers achieve overall workflow improvement, so anytime we can electronically interface with third-parties to improve processes and eliminate redundant tasks is key.”

Added OPS Chief Executive Officer Nick Bossinakis, “We are excited about the opportunity to team up with Nexsyis Collision. Streamlining the parts procurement process and creating efficiencies is an important need in our industry. This partnership allows us to achieve that goal and continue to create value at the shop and parts supplier level.”