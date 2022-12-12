 Next Collision Cocktail Hour to be held Dec. 14
Events

Next Collision Cocktail Hour to be held Dec. 14

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The next Collision Cocktail Hour will be held Dec. 14, 2022 at 8 p.m. EST. The topic of this month’s call will be: mindset.

The Collision Cocktail Hour is an after-hours Zoom call open to body shops, jobbers and suppliers (no insurers please) covering hot topics in the industry. These industry stakeholders are invited to grab a drink and join in on the fun and conversation.

For more information or to register, visit collisioncocktailhour.com.

