Next Collision Cocktail Hour to be held Feb. 15

The next Collision Cocktail Hour, an after-hours Zoom call on collision industry issues, will be held Feb. 15, 2023 at 8 p.m. EST.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The next Collision Cocktail Hour will be held Feb. 15, 2023 at 8 p.m. EST. The topic of this month’s call will be knowing your breakeven point, and the special guest will be Greg Lobsiger, owner of Loren’s Body Shop in Bluffton, Ind.

The Collision Cocktail Hour is an after-hours Zoom call open to body shops, jobbers and suppliers (no insurers please) covering hot topics in the industry. These industry stakeholders are invited to grab a drink and join in on the fun and conversation.

For more information or to register, visit collisioncocktailhour.com.

