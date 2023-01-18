 Next Collision Cocktail Hour to be held Jan. 25

Next Collision Cocktail Hour to be held Jan. 25

The next Collision Cocktail Hour, an after-hours Zoom call on collision industry issues, will be held Jan. 25, 2023 at 8 p.m. EST.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Micki Woods says “Happy freakin’ New Year!” and is so happy to be living life with everyone in the collision industry. The next Collision Cocktail Hour will be held Jan. 25, 2023 at 8 p.m. EST. The topic of this month’s call will be: building the value of your shop.

The Collision Cocktail Hour is an after-hours Zoom call open to body shops, jobbers and suppliers (no insurers please) covering hot topics in the industry. These industry stakeholders are invited to grab a drink and join in on the fun and conversation.

For more information or to register, visit collisioncocktailhour.com.

