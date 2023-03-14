 Next Collision Cocktail Hour to be held March 15

Next Collision Cocktail Hour to be held March 15

The next Collision Cocktail Hour, an after-hours Zoom call on collision industry issues, will be held March 15, 2023 at 8 p.m. EST.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The next Collision Cocktail Hour will be held March 15, 2023 at 8 p.m. EST. The topic of this month’s call will be “The Awakening”, and the special guest will be Barrett Smith of Auto Damage Experts.

The Collision Cocktail Hour is an after-hours Zoom call open to body shops, jobbers and suppliers (no insurers please) covering hot topics in the industry. These industry stakeholders are invited to grab a drink and join in on the fun and conversation.

For more information or to register, visit collisioncocktailhour.com.

Events

NORTHEAST Show Expected to Break Records This Weekend

The AASP/NJ announced that the NORTHEAST 2023 Automotive Services Show is set to break records this weekend as thousands of automotive professionals make their way to the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that its flagship event, the NORTHEAST 2023 Automotive Services Show, is set to break records this weekend as thousands of automotive professionals make their way to the Meadowlands Exposition Center (MEC) in Secaucus, N.J.

“NORTHEAST is the only place to be this weekend,” said Jerry McNee, president of the AASP/NJ. “I’ve been interacting with folks all throughout the industry, and just about everyone who’s anyone will be making their way to the Meadowlands this weekend — the only place east of the Mississippi where you can get national-level education and see the best of the best in equipment and tools up close.”

Read Full Article

Auto Care Association, ASE Announce World Class Technicians

The two organizations provide this annual recognition to professional technicians who have attained ASE certification in 22 specific areas during the previous calendar year. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SCRS Members Discuss Blend Study Live from SEMA Stage

SCRS announced that collision repairers can watch a discussion of the association’s blend study that was recorded live from the 2022 SEMA Show stage.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Association News

The latest association news on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of March 6.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of March 6.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Focus Advisors Represents CARSTAR Collision Clinic in Sale

Focus Advisors has announced the sale of CARSTAR Collision Clinic in Edmonds and Bellevue, Wash., to Puget Collision.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
American Honda Partners with I-CAR

I-CAR will soon provide 10 required online courses for collision repair facilities in the Honda/Acura network.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIECA Announces Webinar on Adapting to Speed of Change in Collision

CIECA’s next webinar, “How to Adapt to the Speed of Change in the Collision Industry … Without Getting Crushed,” is scheduled for Thursday, March 30 at 2 p.m. EST.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers