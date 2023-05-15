Next Collision Cocktail Hour to be held May 17

The next Collision Cocktail Hour will be held May 17, 2023 at 8 p.m. EST. The topic of this month’s call will be “ADAS – What Are You Doing in Your Shop”, and the special guest will be James Rodis of Woodhouse Auto Family.

The Collision Cocktail Hour is an after-hours Zoom call open to body shops, jobbers and suppliers (no insurers please) covering hot topics in the industry. These industry stakeholders are invited to grab a drink and join in on the fun and conversation.

For more information or to register, visit collisioncocktailhour.com.