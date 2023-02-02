 NGK/NTK, Autel Tools Create Diagnostic Webinar Series

NGK/NTK, Autel Create Diagnostic Webinar Series

NGK Spark Plugs (U.S.A.), Inc., and Autel U.S. have again joined forces to create diagnostic webinar sessions.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

NGK Spark Plugs (U.S.A.), Inc., and Autel U.S. have again joined forces to create diagnostic webinar sessions. The sessions, to be initially released through Autel’s live webinar series, were created over three days of recording at NGK’s Technical Center at their U.S. headquarters in Wixom, Mich.

The series consists of six 60-minute webinars that dig deep into system diagnostics of domestic and import vehicle makes using the MaxiSYS Ultra tool to scan, scope and test various components, including NGK ignition and NTK sensor products. The webinars are hosted by Philip Austin, manager of technical training for NGK, and Mike Flink, director of sales and training for Autel.

“We are excited to continue our collaborative partnership with Autel and host them in our facility to create these webinars,” said Kirt Denman, aftermarket director for NGK. ”Partnering to create content leveraging both companies’ technical expertise expands our reach, helping technicians to diagnose and troubleshoot repairs properly.”

When the programs live stream, all sessions will include a live Q & A. These webinars will then be uploaded to NGK’s on-demand technical training portal, which is accessible through The Shop Squad.

For further details about Shop Squad, visit shopsquadonline.com. Use group code Autel to join to receive digital invitations to each webinar.

