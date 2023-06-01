 NHTSA Proposes Automatic Emergency Braking Requirements for New Vehicles

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

NHTSA Proposes AEB Requirements for New Vehicles

The proposed rule is expected to dramatically reduce crashes associated with pedestrians and rear-end crashes. 

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would require automatic emergency braking (AEB) and pedestrian AEB systems on passenger cars and light trucks. The proposed rule is expected to dramatically reduce crashes associated with pedestrians and rear-end crashes.   

Related Articles

NHTSA projects that this proposed rule, if finalized, would save at least 360 lives a year and reduce injuries by at least 24,000 annually. In addition, these AEB systems would result in significant reductions in property damage caused by rear-end crashes. Many crashes would be avoided altogether, while others would be less destructive.   

“Today, we take an important step forward to save lives and make our roadways safer for all Americans,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Just as lifesaving innovations from previous generations like seat belts and air bags have helped improve safety, requiring automatic emergency braking on cars and trucks would keep all of us safer on our roads.”   

The proposed rule is a key component of the department’s National Roadway Safety Strategy (NRSS), which was launched in January 2022 to address the national crisis in traffic fatalities and serious injuries. The NRSS adopts the safe system approach and builds multiple layers of protection with safer roads, safer people, safer vehicles, safer speeds and better post-crash care. As part of the safe system approach, this rule highlights safer vehicles and USDOT’s effort to expand vehicle systems and features that help to prevent crashes.   

The NRSS is complemented by unprecedented safety funding included in President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and in February, the department announced more than $800 million in grants to help communities carry out projects that can address high-crash areas. DOT also launched the next phase of the NRSS, its Call to Action campaign, and released a one-year progress report and accompanying data visualizations that highlight the extent and magnitude of the U.S. roadway safety problem.   

The department’s other roadway safety actions include: 

  • Produced the Vulnerable Road User Safety Assessment to guide states on required 2023 assessments 
  • Issued the Complete Streets Report to Congress: “Moving to a Complete Streets Design Model”
  • Issued a final rule on rear impact guards 
  • Advanced the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices rulemaking effort, analyzing and resolving the more than 25,000 public comments  
  • Published an Advance Supplemental Notice of Proposed Rulemaking concerning speed limiters with a motor carrier-based approach 
  • Made significant progress to advance pedestrian automatic emergency braking rulemaking 
  • Issued a Standing General Order to collect more data about crashes that occur when automated driving systems and advanced driver assistance systems are engaged

An AEB system uses various sensor technologies and sub-systems that work together to detect when the vehicle is close to crashing and then automatically applies the vehicle brakes if the driver has not done so, or applies more braking force to supplement the driver’s braking as necessary to avoid or mitigate the severity of the crash.   

“We’ve seen the benefits of the AEB system in some passenger vehicles already even at lower speeds, and we want to expand the use of the technology to save even more lives,” NHTSA Chief Counsel Ann Carlson said. “That’s why our proposed rule would require all cars to be able to stop and avoid contact with a vehicle in front of them up to 62 miles per hour. And the proposal would require pedestrian AEB, including requiring that AEB recognize and avoid pedestrians at night. This proposed rule is a major safety advancement.”

If adopted as proposed, nearly all U.S. light vehicles (gross vehicle weight rating of 10,000 pounds or less) will be required to have AEB technology three years after the publication of a final rule.

You May Also Like

News

NABC Donates Recycled Rides to Two Orlando Families

The NABC, along with GEICO and Classic Collision, recently donated refurbished vehicles to two deserving Orlando women.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with GEICO and Classic Collision, recently donated refurbished vehicles to two deserving Orlando women to provide them independence and the ability to work, get to school and participate in family activities. The presentation was held at Classic Collision at 1109 South Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando, Fla.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
AASP/NJ Announces Return of Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing

The 16th Annual Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing will be held Tuesday, Sept. 19 at the Knob Hill Country Club in Manalapan, N.J.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIF Announces Sherwin-Williams as Repeat Annual Donor

The CIF announced that Sherwin-Williams has committed again to the CIF Annual Donor Program at the Urgent Care tier.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
WIN Awards Cornerstone Award at Conference

WIN bestowed its Cornerstone Award to Laura Kottschade of Jerry’s ABRA Auto Body & Glass and Jeanne Esquivel of Enterprise at its conference May 1-3 in San Antonio, Texas.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Dallas Veteran

The NABC, along with Allstate, Maaco Wylie and Maaco Plano, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Dallas-area veteran.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of May 22.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of May 22.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
New Products of the Week

A review of some of the latest products featured on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
PPG Launches Paint Films Solutions for Auto, Industrial

Joint venture with entrotech, Inc. forms PPG Advanced Surface Technologies.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers