Assured Performance announced that Nissan North America has launched a new campaign to educate vehicle owners on the importance of taking their vehicles to Nissan Certified Repair Providers.

The campaign has targeted 3.9 million Nissan customers and 500,000 Infiniti customers, providing them with important links and instructions.

Nissan’s consumer awareness campaign helps Nissan and INFINITI drivers across the country understand the importance of choosing a Certified Repair Provider. Assured Performance, who administers Nissan’s certification program, states that the campaign has resulted in a tenfold increase in the number of hits on their shop locator.

Nissan’s campaign included messaging such as, “What’s Done is Done, So Get Repairs Done Right,” and reminded drivers that they should always choose a Nissan Certified Collision Center for their repair needs.

Nissan’s Repair Network offers consumers almost 100% demographic and geographic coverage across North America, thus enabling Nissan drivers to select a Certified Repair Provider that has met all of the requirements for business certification and has the ability to offer every customer a Fully Documented Certified Repair (when desired by themselves or their insurer).

By providing Nissan drivers with a Certified Repair, these Certified Collision Repair Providers prioritize the use of Genuine Nissan Parts and provide proof of repair compliance. Another consumer favorite in Nissan’s digital advertisement was the mention of free towing options that allow Nissan drivers to enjoy complimentary collision towing to the nearest Nissan Certified Collision Center.