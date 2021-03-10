Connect with us

News

Nissan North America Educates Consumers on Certified Repair

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Assured Performance announced that Nissan North America has launched a new campaign to educate vehicle owners on the importance of taking their vehicles to Nissan Certified Repair Providers.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The campaign has targeted 3.9 million Nissan customers and 500,000 Infiniti customers, providing them with important links and instructions.

Nissan’s consumer awareness campaign helps Nissan and INFINITI drivers across the country understand the importance of choosing a Certified Repair Provider. Assured Performance, who administers Nissan’s certification program, states that the campaign has resulted in a tenfold increase in the number of hits on their shop locator.

Nissan’s campaign included messaging such as, “What’s Done is Done, So Get Repairs Done Right,” and reminded drivers that they should always choose a Nissan Certified Collision Center for their repair needs.

Nissan’s Repair Network offers consumers almost 100% demographic and geographic coverage across North America, thus enabling Nissan drivers to select a Certified Repair Provider that has met all of the requirements for business certification and has the ability to offer every customer a Fully Documented Certified Repair (when desired by themselves or their insurer).

By providing Nissan drivers with a Certified Repair, these Certified Collision Repair Providers prioritize the use of Genuine Nissan Parts and provide proof of repair compliance. Another consumer favorite in Nissan’s digital advertisement was the mention of free towing options that allow Nissan drivers to enjoy complimentary collision towing to the nearest Nissan Certified Collision Center.

Advertisement

For more information, visit collisioncare.org.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

News: Mitchell Trends Report Examines Ongoing Effects of COVID-19

Consolidators: Classic Collision Expands in California

News: AkzoNobel and McLaren Racing Extend Partnership

Consolidators: Crash Champions Selects OPS as Parts Procurement Supplier

Advertisement

on

Nissan North America Educates Consumers on Certified Repair

on

Toyota Announces Certified Collision Centers of the Year

on

GEICO Donates $30K to CREF's COVID-19 School Recovery Fund

on

Automotive Scholarships Deadline Approaching
Connect with us

Recent Posts

OEMs: Toyota Announces Certified Collision Centers of the Year

News: GEICO Donates $30K to CREF’s COVID-19 School Recovery Fund

Uncategorized: Claims Bridge to Hold Webinar on AI, New Claims Technology

Technical: EV Safety: Battery Precautions & Welding Considerations

News: Automotive Scholarships Deadline Approaching
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

WireTrim Edge Cutting Tape

Contact: Beth LoewenFax: 519-326-4188
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Connect
BodyShop Business