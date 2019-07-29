Nissan Unveils ProPILOT 2.0 Driver Assistance System

Nissan has unveiled its new Nissan Skyline, with updated styling and ProPILOT 2.0 technology – a driver assistance system that combines navigated highway driving with hands-off, single-lane driving capabilities.

Going on sale in Japan this fall, the new Skyline carries on the tradition set by the first Skyline in 1957, with each generation adopting the most advanced technologies of the time.

“The Skyline is a symbol of Nissan technology, and at 62 years, it has the longest history of any Nissan model,” said Asako Hoshino, executive vice president, Nissan. “With the latest advanced technologies, including ProPILOT 2.0, the new Skyline offers customers an even more exciting and confident driving experience.”

The newest Skyline is a highlight of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company’s approach to changing how cars are powered, driven and integrated with society – designed to move people to a better world.

ProPILOT 2.0

Designed for on-ramp to off-ramp (ramp-to-ramp) highway driving, ProPILOT 2.0 engages with the vehicle’s navigation system to help maneuver the car according to a predefined route on designated roadways. For the first time, the system also enables hands-off driving while cruising in a single lane.

To enable these new functions, drivers must first set their destination in the navigation system, creating a predefined travel route.

Once the car enters the highway, the system’s navigated driving feature becomes available. Upon activation, it will assist the driver with traveling on a multi-lane highway – helping handle passing, lane diversions and lane exiting – until reaching the predefined highway exit.

The new ProPILOT also enables hands-off driving while cruising in a given lane. When the vehicle approaches a road divide, or when passing a slower vehicle is possible, the system judges the appropriate timing of branching off or passing, based on information from the navigation system and 360-degree sensing. The driver receives intuitive audio and visual guidance and is prompted to put both hands on the steering wheel and confirm the start of these operations with a switch.

A monitoring system in the cabin continually confirms that the driver’s attention is on the road when ProPILOT 2.0 is in use. If the driver fails to respond to an alert while driving, the system turns on the hazard lights and reduces the vehicle’s speed until coming to a stop. An SOS call service automatically establishes an audio connection to a dedicated call center operator for emergency assistance.

ProPILOT 2.0 is a standard feature for all HYBRID 2WD and 4WD grades. Equipped with 359 horsepower combined (VQ35HR-HM34 engine plus hybrid system).

New Design

Prominently displayed in the center of the grille is the front radome, which integrates a radar sensor used with ProPILOT 2.0 and the Nissan badge.

For the interior, hybrid versions are the first Nissan in Japan to adopt a full-color heads-up display. Dedicated ProPILOT 2.0 features include a large 7-inch Advanced Drive Assist Display in the meter stack.