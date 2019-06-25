Nominate Now for the 2019 BodyShop Business Executives of the Year!

The awards are given to true collision repair “visionaries,” individuals who have experienced great success by being forward thinking, overcoming challenges and persevering. Winners will be selected based on experience, special achievements and involvement within the local community and collision repair industry.

Two awards will be given: one for a single-shop executive and one for a multi-shop executive. Any person employed in a collision repair shop as a manager, owner or principle is eligible.

The two winners will receive an expenses-paid trip to the 2019 SEMA Show, where they will receive their awards at the Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards Breakfast.

The deadline to submit a nomination is Aug. 16, 2019. Self-nominations are encouraged.

Click here to access the entry form. To read a story on last year’s winners, click here.