 Nominations Now Open for 2022 NABC Awards
May 2022

May 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

News

Nominations Now Open for 2022 NABC Awards

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced it is opening the nominations for its 2022 awards — the NABC Changing and Saving Lives Award and the NABC President’s Award — which formally recognize individuals and companies for their leadership of and commitment to improving the collision repair industry.

The NABC President’s Award is designed to honor the NABC member company that supports the vision of the NABC through donation of their time and resources. Companies will be nominated by the NABC Board of Directors, and members at all levels of NABC membership are eligible. The winner will be named during the annual SEMA Show in Las Vegas and will be recognized on a new lifetime traveling trophy. In addition, the NABC will make contributions to two organizations in the recipient’s honor — one sanctioned by NABC and one by the recipient.

The NABC Changing and Saving Lives Award recognizes the individual in the collision repair industry who has delivered exemplary service in the NABC mission of “Changing and Saving Lives Every Day,” far beyond their role in the industry. Individuals may be nominated by a member of the NABC Board of Directors or by the public. This award will be presented during this fall, and the recipient will receive an engraved trophy to signify their accomplishments. In addition, the NABC will make contributions to two organizations in the recipient’s honor — one sanctioned by the NABC and one chosen by the recipient.

“As our organization has grown and evolved, so has our awards program to recognize the industry’s leaders,” said Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of the NABC. “We were honored to present the 2021 NABC President’s Award to Farmers Insurance and the NABC Changing and Saving Lives Award to Josh Byers, and look forward to seeing the deserving nominees for this year’s awards.”

Deserving individuals may be nominated for the NABC Changing and Saving Lives award by a member of the NABC Board of Directors or by the public. The nominee should demonstrate the following criteria:

  • Enthusiasm for giving back to the community
  • Viewed as someone who enriches their community
  • Partnership or tie with local community
  • Willingness to volunteer
  • Commitment to helping others
  • Exemplifies the integrity and professionalism of collision industry professionals
  • Went above and beyond during a time of crisis or peril to provide support and assistance

Nominations opened on May 5, 2022 and will run through Aug. 1, 2022. Entry forms are available here. For more information, contact the NABC Awards Committee Co-Chairs Kevin Creegan or Debbie Teter at [email protected].

