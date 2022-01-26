 Nominations Open for 2022 SEMA Hall of Fame
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Nominations Open for 2022 SEMA Hall of Fame

on

AASP/NJ to Award Second Annual Young Technician Grant at NORTHEAST

on

Wisconsin Repairers Create Consumer Video on Co-pay

on

DCR Systems Joins CIECA as Corporate Member
Advertisement
The Importance of a Year-End Review (VIDEO)

7 Ways Your Shop Can Help the Environment (VIDEO)

Seven ways you can properly handle and dispose of your shop's waste streams.

2021 BSB Year in Review: Top News Stories (VIDEO)

Jason Stahl and Nadine Battah count down the top news stories of 2021.

MORE POST

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

  • Jul 08, 2021

The New Normal: Full Recovery

Trending Now

Consolidators: Crash Champions Acquires Collision Center in Colorado Springs

Video: The Importance of a Year-End Review (VIDEO)

Consolidators: ProColor Collision Adds New Location in San Francisco

Video: 7 Ways Your Shop Can Help the Environment (VIDEO)

Current Issues

January 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Associations

Nominations Open for 2022 SEMA Hall of Fame

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Nominations for the 2022 SEMA Hall of Fame class are now open at sema.org/hof.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Induction to the Hall of Fame is the most prestigious award presented to an individual by the association and honors the pioneers who have contributed to the growth of the automotive aftermarket over a long period of time.

“Our industry is fueled by nothing short of passionate and hard-working individuals,” said Nathan Ridnouer, vice president of Councils and Membership for SEMA. “The SEMA Hall of Fame honors those whom without, our industry would not be what it is today. Our industry’s input in the selection process is an invaluable asset to the association in identifying deserving hall of fame inductees.”

Advertisement

Since its inception in 1969, 165 individuals have been inducted into the SEMA Hall of Fame, including:

  • Agosta, Matt (Steele Rubber Products)
  • Airheart, Bob (Bob Airheart Sales)
  • Alderson, Don (Muldoon Engineering)
  • Amato, Joe (Keystone Automotive Warehouse)
  • Appelgate, Brian (B&M Racing & Performance)
  • Arias Jr., Nick (Arias Pistons)
  • Arkus-Duntov, Zora (Chevorlet Motor Division)
  • Ayres, Joel (Automtoive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation)
  • Babcox, Tom (Babcox Publications)
  • Baney, Lou (SEMA)
  • Barnett, Don (Speed Warehouse)
  • Barris, George (Barris Kustom Industries)
  • Barsamian, Rich (Advanced Clutch Technology Inc.)
  • Bartlett, John (Grant Piston Rings)
  • Baskerville, Gray (Hot Rod Magazine)
  • Belond, Sandy (Belond Mufflers)
  • Bingham, Jim (Winners Circle Speed & Custom Inc.)
  • Black, Keith (Keith Black Racing Engines)
  • Bleiweis, Raymond (Rocket Industries)
  • Blum, Charles R. (SEMA)
  • Bobins, Chuck (CB Sales)
  • Bolio, Steve (Scafidi-Bolio & Associates)
  • Borick, Louis (Superior Industries)
  • Borré, Dan (Keith Black Performance Inc.)
  • Borré, Jim (Manik Motors)
  • Brock, Ray (Petersen Publishing)
  • Brothers, Paul “Scooter” (Competition Cams, Inc.)
  • Brown, Ray (Superior Industries)
  • Cahill, Robert (Chrysler Corp., Mopar Division)
  • Campbell, Ben, Nighthorse (Senator)
  • Card, Charley (Honest Charley’s)
  • Carleton, GiGi (Robert E. Petersen Foundation)
  • Cepek, Dick (Dick Cepek Inc.)
  • Chandler, Bob (Bigfoot 4×4 Inc.)
  • Chapouris, Pete (SO-CAL Speed Shop)
  • Chrisman, Art (Chrisman’s Auto Rod Specialist – CARS)
  • Coddington, Boyd (Boyds Wheels)
  • Coker, Corky (Coker Tires)
  • Coleman, Ron (Competition Cams)
  • Cook, Bob (Book Cook Sales)
  • Cornelison, Nile (Direct Communications Inc.)
  • Cozzie, Jim (Brenton Productions Inc.)
  • Crane, Harvey J. (Crane Cams)
  • Crower, Bruce (Crower Cams)
  • Day, Dick (Petersen Publishing Co.)
  • Deane, Russ (SEMA General Counsel)
  • Deist, Jim (Deist Safety Equipment)
  • Diamond, Murray (Plasticolor Molded Products)
  • Douglass, Howard (Douglass Mufflers)
  • Eatherly, Donnie (P&E Distributors Inc.)
  • Economaki, Chris (National Speed Sport News)
  • Edelbrock Jr., Vic (Edelbrock Corp.)
  • Edelbrock Sr., Vic (Edelbrock Corp.)
  • Elliott, Ed (Elliott-McMullen Advertising)
  • Elliott, George (Argus Publishers)
  • Evans, Doug (Bonnier Corporation)
  • Faulk, Amy (Hypertech Inc.)
  • Fishel, Herb (The Business of Motorsports)
  • Foose, Chip (Foose Design)
  • Foote, George (Karbelt Speed & Custom)
  • Foulger, Donna Imrie (SEMA)
  • France Sr., Bill (NASCAR)
  • Funfar, Run (Hedman Manufacturing)
  • Gage, Dennis (MadStache Inc.)
  • Gaines, John (G&M Performance Parts)
  • Garlits, Don (Don Garlits Museum of Drag Racing)
  • Garner, Willie (Trans-Dapt)
  • Giampetroni, Angelo (Ford Motor Company)
  • Goldberg, Harvey (Goldberg Marketing Inc.)
  • Goldstein, Jack (Jack Goldstein & Associates)
  • Granatelli, Andy (Consultant)
  • Grant, Eric
  • Halibrand, Ted (Halibrand Engineering)
  • Harman, Kenny (Harman Collins Inc.)
  • Harris, Jack (Rush Sales)
  • Hart, C.J. (Lion’s Drag Strip)
  • Hart, Jack (NHRA)
  • Hays, Bill (Centerforce Clutches)
  • Hedman, Bob (Hedman Manufacturing)
  • Heffington, Mark (Hypertech Inc.)
  • Hibler, Harry (Nanotech Fuel Corp.)
  • Hilborn, Stuart (Fuel Injection Engineering Co.)
  • Hiltz, Stan (Thrush Mufflers)
  • Holding, Dennis (Direct Parts Inc.)
  • Hooker, Gary (Hooker Headers)
  • Hrudka, Joe (Mr. Gasket Co.)
  • Hurst, George (Hurst Shifters)
  • Iskenderian, Ed (Isky Racing Cams)
  • Kagan, Leo (Amco Manufacturing)
  • Kawasaki, Wade (Coker Group)
  • Keller, Bob (Turbonetics, Inc.)
  • Kerr, Jim (Jim Kerr & Associates)
  • Konblett, Sheldon (SC Performance)
  • Kuhns, Arnold (SFI Foundation Inc.)
  • Lahmann, Butch (American Specialty Equipment)
  • Larivee Sr., Bob (Promotions Inc.)
  • LeSage, Burke
  • Leslie, Roy (Kenz & Leslie Accessories Ltd.)
  • Light, Jerry (Speed Warehouse)
  • Lipper, Ray (Center Line Wheel Corp.)
  • Lohn, Els (Ansen Enterprises)
  • Mallory, Boots (Mallory Ignition)
  • Martin, Dick
  • Maxwell, Dick (Chrysler Corporation)
  • McClelland, Dave (Diamond P Sports)
  • McFarland, Jim (AutoCom)
  • McJannett, Bob (Performance Improvements)
  • McMullen, Richard
  • Meguiar, Barry (Meguiar’s)
  • Menzler, John (COMP Performance Group)
  • Moon, Dean (Moon Equipment Co.)
  • Moore, Marla (Coker Tire)
  • Moroso, Dick (Moroso Performance Products)
  • Offenhauser, Fred (Offenhauser Equipment Corp.)
  • Olson, Carl (SFI Foundation Inc.)
  • Parks, Wally (NHRA)
  • Patteri, Robert (Patteri Sales)
  • Perry, Bill (Bill Perry and Associates)
  • Petersen, Robert E. (Petersen Publishing)
  • Piggins, Vince (Chevorlet Motor Division)
  • Pink, Ed (Ed Pink Racing Engines)
  • Pisano, Joe (Venolia Pistons)
  • Prudhomme, Don (Don Prudhomme Racing)
  • Raleigh, Don (Don’s Speed Shop)
  • Reed, Alan (IMARC)
  • Richter, Roy (Cragar Industries)
  • Rifchin, Marvin (M&H Tires)
  • Roberts, Red (McLeod Industries)
  • Rollins, Rick (Superchips, Inc.)
  • Scafidi, John (Hurst Shifters)
  • Schiefer, Paul (Schiefer Equipment Co.)
  • Schubeck, Joe
  • Schwartz, Chuck (ConvExx)
  • Senter, Louis (Senter Engineering Corp.)
  • Shedden, Tom (Cragar Industries)
  • Shelby, Carroll (Shelby Automotives)
  • Shelton, Nate (B&M Automotive Group)
  • Sigman, Ben (Sigman-Pittman)
  • Simmons, John (SECO Performance Centers)
  • Simpson, Bill (Simpson Racing Products)
  • Smith, Bill (Speedway Motors)
  • Smith, Don (High Performance Distributors)
  • Spar, Bob (B&M Automotive)
  • St. Lawrence, Joe (RTM Studios)
  • Stroppe, Bill (Bill Stroppe & Son)
  • Thompson, Mickey (Mickey Thompson Enterprises)
  • Thomson, Chris (TMG Performance Group)
  • Towle, John (Performance Warehouse Association)
  • Van Cleve, Charlie (Hedman/TD Performance)
  • Van Cleve, Dick (Van Cleve & Associates)
  • Vandergriff, Robert (Hedman/TD Performance)
  • Vaughn, Jim (Mr. Phone)
  • Vaughn, Linda (Hurst Performance Products)
  • Warn, Thurston (Warn Industries)
  • Weber, Harry (Weber Cams)
  • Weiand, Joan (Weiand Industries)
  • Weiand, Phil (Weiand Automotive Industries)
  • Wells, Dick (SEMA)
  • Winfield, Ed (Winfield Carburetors)
  • Wirth, Jim (Wirth & Wirth Advertising)
  • Woodell, Van (Weathers Auto Supply)
  • Woomer, Steve (Competition Specialties)
  • Worthan, Rolan “Jeep” (Auto Meter Products, Inc.)
  • Xydias, Alex (SO-CAL Speed Shop)
  • Yunick, Henry “Smokey”

In any given year, it’s not unusual for three or four people to earn induction. Nominations are open until March 18, 2022, and can be submitted here.

Advertisement

Questions can be directed to Chris Standifer, project manager-Recognition Programs, at [email protected] or (909) 978-6692.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Associations: SEMA Offers Professional Development Training for Future Leaders

Associations: CIECA to Hold Webinar on ‘New Normal’ in Collision

Associations: ASA Focuses on Key Membership Initiatives for 2022

Associations: SEMA Announces Retirement of CEO Chris Kersting

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business