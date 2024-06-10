 Nominations Open for 2024 SEMA Industry Awards

Nominations Open for 2024 SEMA Industry Awards

Awards honor automotive specialty equipment industry’s most impactful contributors.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) has opened nominations for its SEMA Industry Awards at sema.org/awards. Comprised of Person of the Year, Manufacturer of the Year, Channel Partner of the Year, Gen-III Innovator of the Year and Content Creator of the Year, the awards honor leading companies and individuals who have made significant contributions to the specialty-equipment industry over the past year. Nominations close July 12.

“SEMA Industry Awards are a testament to those who have enhanced the industry at remarkable levels through their ingenuity, service or outstanding business practices,” said Chris Standifer, manager of recognition programs for SEMA. “The nomination process is crucial as it helps us identify and recognize those who are pushing new boundaries in the automotive world.” 

For award consideration, honorees must have exhibited professionalism, service, integrity and ethics that propelled the industry forward. In 2023, Jon Delgado of Repairify was awarded Gen-III Innovator of the Year for leading the engineering of the patented asTech Rules Engine, which uses empirical data to present users with the most accurate and cost-effective diagnostic scan option specific to a given vehicle.

“Winning Gen-III Innovator of the Year validated my years of hard work and dedication to this industry,” said Delgado. “It felt like a milestone that not only celebrated my past achievements but also inspired me to aim higher and push the boundaries of innovation going forward.”

Delgado said he was inspired by rapid advancements in technology and described winning the award as a “truly transformative experience.”

For other past SEMA Industry Award honorees, such as 2023 Channel Partner of the Year winner Summit Racing Equipment, the recognition highlights the importance of industry partnerships, a factor that is considered during the award selection process.

“Our team works hard to provide world-class service to our customers and business partners alike,” said Scott J. Peterson, president and CEO of Summit Racing Equipment. “Not because they are trying to gain recognition or prove anything, but because they believe in and help drive our vision. They truly care, and their people-first attitude shows up in everyday actions and conversations.”  

Nominations are now open for:  

  • Channel Partner of the Year: Honors a sales channel partner for its outstanding service to the sales, distribution, retail and/or e-commerce channel(s) of the industry. This includes maintaining proper inventories to service its respective channel and exceeding standards in providing suppliers with input and regular communication to help their products and programs succeed. 
  • Content Creator of the Year: Honors a content creator for their outstanding contributions to the automotive culture and for creating a positive impact with automotive enthusiasts.
  • Gen-III Innovator of the Year: Honors a young, entrepreneurial individual, 40 years old or younger, who is creating innovative breakthroughs within the area(s) of industry opportunities, advancement, best business practices, technology and/or trends. 
  • Manufacturer of the Year: Honors a manufacturing company for its outstanding contributions and innovations.  
  • Person of the Year: Established to honor a person for their outstanding contributions to the automotive specialty equipment market.  

The SEMA Industry Awards will be presented during SEMA Show week Nov. 5-8, 2024. The Kick-Off Breakfast, held on Tuesday, Nov. 5 will award both Channel Partner of the Year and Manufacturer of the Year. On Thursday, Nov. 7, the SEMA Show Industry Awards Banquet will recognize Gen-III Innovator of the Year, Person of the Year and Content Creator of the Year. Entries for Best Engineered Vehicle of the Year — a SEMA Industry Award that recognizes exceptional quality of engineering on a vehicle build – will open in September. 

For more information, visit sema.org/awards.

