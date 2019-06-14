Nominations Open for Russ Verona Memorial Award, Jeff Silver Award
I-CAR has opened up nominations for its Jeff Silver award and Russ Verona Memorial Award.
Former I-CAR CEO Jeff Silver saw the need for industry recognition as one of the forefathers of the I-CAR Gold Class and Platinum Recognition programs. Once the Gold class program was launched, no one embraced it faster than Russ Verona, a mentor, friend and role model for the collision industry who owned and operated the first Gold Class business.
I-CAR created the awards to honor their foresight, passion and dedication to the industry.
NOMINATE A SHOP OR YOUR SHOP
To be nominated for the Russ Verona Memorial Award you must:
- Holds a long-term I-CAR GOLD CLASS designation (defined as at least five consecutive years)
- Actively promotes the Gold Class designation, training and a positive image of the collision industry (locally or on a broader scale)
- Active in the local community and the industry
NOMINATE A PLATINUM INDIVIDUAL OR YOURSELF
The requirements for the JEFF SILVER award include:
- Holds a long-term I-CAR PLATINUM designation (defined as at least five consecutive years)
- Trains beyond the minimum requirement to maintain the designation
- Actively promotes the Platinum designation (being active in the local community and the industry is a plus)
To nominate a shop or individual, click here.