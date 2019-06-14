Body Shop Business
Associations/awards
ago

Nominations Open for Russ Verona Memorial Award, Jeff Silver Award

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Nominations Open for Russ Verona Memorial Award, Jeff Silver Award

Can I Ask Them to Sign That? An Introduction to Employment Agreements

Louisiana Anti-Steering Bill Headed to Governor for Signature

Argo AI, Ford Launch Third-Gen of Self-Driving Test Vehicles

Michelin, GM Developing Airless Tire for 2024

Michelin, GM Developing Airless Tire for 2024

The Equal Treatment of Unequal Effort Will Destroy a Company

BodyShop Business on Holiday

New York Bill Would Require Shops to Follow OEM Procedures

FTC Holds Forum on Small Business Financing

I-CAR has opened up nominations for its Jeff Silver award and Russ Verona Memorial Award.

Former I-CAR CEO Jeff Silver saw the need for industry recognition as one of the forefathers of the I-CAR Gold Class and Platinum Recognition programs. Once the Gold class program was launched, no one embraced it faster than Russ Verona, a mentor, friend and role model for the collision industry who owned and operated the first Gold Class business.

I-CAR created the awards to honor their foresight, passion and dedication to the industry.

NOMINATE A SHOP OR YOUR SHOP

To be nominated for the Russ Verona Memorial Award you must:

  • Holds a long-term I-CAR GOLD CLASS designation (defined as at least five consecutive years) 
  • Actively promotes the Gold Class designation, training and a positive image of the collision industry (locally or on a broader scale) 
  • Active in the local community and the industry 

NOMINATE A PLATINUM INDIVIDUAL OR YOURSELF 

The requirements for the JEFF SILVER award include:

  • Holds a long-term I-CAR PLATINUM designation (defined as at least five consecutive years) 
  • Trains beyond the minimum requirement to maintain the designation 
  • Actively promotes the Platinum designation (being active in the local community and the industry is a plus)

To nominate a shop or individual, click here.

Show Full Article