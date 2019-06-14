Nominations Open for Russ Verona Memorial Award, Jeff Silver Award

I-CAR has opened up nominations for its Jeff Silver award and Russ Verona Memorial Award.

Former I-CAR CEO Jeff Silver saw the need for industry recognition as one of the forefathers of the I-CAR Gold Class and Platinum Recognition programs. Once the Gold class program was launched, no one embraced it faster than Russ Verona, a mentor, friend and role model for the collision industry who owned and operated the first Gold Class business.

I-CAR created the awards to honor their foresight, passion and dedication to the industry.

NOMINATE A SHOP OR YOUR SHOP

To be nominated for the Russ Verona Memorial Award you must:

Holds a long-term I-CAR GOLD CLASS designation (defined as at least five consecutive years)

designation (defined as at least five consecutive years) Actively promotes the Gold Class designation, training and a positive image of the collision industry (locally or on a broader scale)

Active in the local community and the industry

NOMINATE A PLATINUM INDIVIDUAL OR YOURSELF

The requirements for the JEFF SILVER award include:

Holds a long-term I-CAR PLATINUM designation (defined as at least five consecutive years)

designation (defined as at least five consecutive years) Trains beyond the minimum requirement to maintain the designation

Actively promotes the Platinum designation (being active in the local community and the industry is a plus)

To nominate a shop or individual, click here.