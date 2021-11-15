The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has opened nominations for the prestigious 2022 Most Influential Women (MIW) awards.
Nominations will be accepted through Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. The recipients will be recognized at the WIN Celebration during the 2022 WIN Educational Conference, set for spring 2022. Nominations of women working in any segment of the collision repair industry across the U.S. and Canada are welcome.
“It is with excitement that WIN enters a new year of plans to honor the Most Influential Women in the collision industry,” said Kathy Mello, committee member of WIN MIW. “These are women who go above and beyond their job roles to influence their industry and communities. We have streamlined the process of nominations to be done directly from the WIN website. If you are a fan of a woman who excels in the areas mentioned, please share her with our dedicated team for the possibility of this esteemed recognition.”
Since its inception in 1999, the MIW program has recognized more than 110 women who have enriched the collision repair industry with their leadership, vision and commitment to excellence. The MIW program supports WIN’s mission of driving the future of collision repair by attracting, developing and advancing women.
In 2021, WIN honored 10 leading women in the collision repair industry with the MIW award:
- Jennifer Boyer, director of strategy, customer service division, Ford Motor Company
- Kelly Broderick, global marketing manager, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes
- Ashley Denison, chief information officer, Caliber Collision
- Sheryl Driggers, owner, Universal Collision
- Lisa Ferguson, regional office manager, Caliber Collision
- Shelly Jones, industry relationship coordinator, Ranken Technical College
- Kim Kos, general manager, Kavia Auto Body
- Sherry Lavoie, area leader, Moody’s Collision Centers
- DeLee Powell, owner and president, Baker’s Collision
- Tiffany Silva, owner, Accurate Auto Body
For more information on the MIW program, click here.