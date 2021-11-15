Click Here to Read More

Nominations will be accepted through Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. The recipients will be recognized at the WIN Celebration during the 2022 WIN Educational Conference, set for spring 2022. Nominations of women working in any segment of the collision repair industry across the U.S. and Canada are welcome.

“It is with excitement that WIN enters a new year of plans to honor the Most Influential Women in the collision industry,” said Kathy Mello, committee member of WIN MIW. “These are women who go above and beyond their job roles to influence their industry and communities. We have streamlined the process of nominations to be done directly from the WIN website. If you are a fan of a woman who excels in the areas mentioned, please share her with our dedicated team for the possibility of this esteemed recognition.”