NORTHEAST 2021 Rescheduled to Sept. 10-12

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP-NJ) announced that the 2021 NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show, originally scheduled for March 19-21, will now take place Sept. 10-12, 2021 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center (MEC) in Secaucus, N.J.

Click Here to Read More

“As the COVID-19 vaccines begin their rollout and the light at the end of the tunnel starts becoming clearer, AASP/NJ has decided – out of concern for everyone’s safety as well as taking into consideration current government restrictions and limitations on large gatherings and travel – to reschedule,” said Jerry McNee, president of AASP/NJ. “AASP/NJ is focused on serving our industry and working with our community to provide the necessary support and information to prepare them for a successful 2021 event.”

After speaking with vendors and association members, AASP/NJ is confident that the new dates in September will provide the automotive repair community with the time to effectively plan their participation during these challenging times.

Protecting everyone’s health and safety remains AASP/NJ’s priority. The association is working closely with the MEC to ensure a safe environment. The show will follow every prescribed health and safety protocol.

“It looks like we will still be the first industry show of the year in September,” said McNee. “I know that everyone is anxious to get out and start getting back on the road to normalcy. NORTHEAST will be the first opportunity in over a year for our industry to gather, and we think it will be a very inspiring event for everyone involved. We expect NORTHEAST 2021 to be bigger and better than ever.”