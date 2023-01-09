 NORTHEAST Recognized Among Top Trade Shows

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Associations

NORTHEAST Recognized Among Top Trade Shows

The AAASP/NJ's flagship event, the NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show, has been named to the Top 100 Trade Shows in the U.S. list by Trade Show Executive magazine. 

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey’s (AASP/NJ) flagship event, the NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show, has been named to the Top 100 Trade Shows in the U.S. list by Trade Show Executive magazine. 

Related Articles

Trade Show Executive magazine’s Gold 100 honoree list recognizes the top trade shows across all industries that set a gold standard in 2021 by managing to prevail among challenges set forth by the pandemic. Other honorees named include SEMA and AAPEX.

“There are close to 13,000 trade shows annually in the United States, so we are deeply honored that NORTHEAST has been included in TSE’s Gold 100,” said Alicia Figurelli, senior vice president of Thomas Greco Publishing, the NORTHEAST event nanager. “Our team works closely with AASP/NJ to provide an excellent experience for all NORTHEAST show stakeholders, and we look forward to continuing on that path as we plan NORTHEAST 2023.”

NORTHEAST, which typically draws over 6,000 industry professionals every March, is the largest and fastest growing show of its kind. Now in its 46th year, the show supplies automotive repair industry professionals with the latest tools, products, equipment and services, as well as an educational slate featuring some of the industry’s most recognizable presenters. 

This year’s NORTHEAST Show is set for March 17-19 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center (MEC) in Secaucus, N.J., and attendance is expected to exceed the past two years with record-breaking numbers. Attendees can expect to see more than 150 exhibitors along the aisles of the MEC, interact with celebrity guests and have a chance to win prizes. Pre-registration is now underway, and attendees can visit aaspnjnortheast.com to get their free badge. 

For more information on AASP/NJ’s NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show, visit aaspnjnortheast.com. For more information about AASP/NJ, visit aaspnj.org.

You May Also Like

Associations

AASP/NJ Mourns Loss of Members Jack Wilson and Sal Failla

The AASP/NJ lost two longtime members, supporters and friends in early December: Jack Wilson and Sebastiano “Sal” Failla.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced the loss of two longtime members, supporters and friends in early December: Jack Wilson, former owner of Coury’s Auto Body in Toms River, and Sebastiano “Sal” Failla of Sal’s Auto Body in Green Brook.

Read Full Article

More Associations Posts
E-Nikio Appraisals Joins CEICA as Corporate Member

E-Nikio employs 19 appraisers and specializes in collision repair operations/repair plans, insurance claims, diminished value, fair market valuations and pre-purchase inspections.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
WIN Opens Registration for Annual 2023 Educational Conference

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has opened registration for its 2023 Annual Educational Conference May 1-2, 2023.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
AASP/NJ’s Automotive Industry Survey Reveals ‘New Normal’

The annual survey set out to give repairers the opportunity to share their views on challenges related to the labor rate, technician shortage, photo estimating, insurance steering, ADAS calibrations and more.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIECA Announces 3E Ventures as New Corporate Member

3E Ventures was founded in 2021 by a small group of former Tesla executives and founders of large repair and service centers across the U.S.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Collision Repairers Take Back Their Business at AASP/MA Event

Nearly 100 collision repairers participated in the AASP/MA Fall General Membership Meeting on Nov. 19 to focus on taking back their business.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
MEMA Announces Plans to Position the Organization for Future

New structure will strengthen the voice and influence of vehicle suppliers and align MEMA with the industry’s transformation.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIECA Announces Award Recipients at SEMA Show

CIECA announced its 2022 award recipients during the Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards Breakfast on Nov. 2 at the SEMA Show.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Mike Kaufmann Inducted into AASP/NJ Hall of Fame

Mike Kaufmann of the Mike Kaufmann Dealer Group has devoted his career to automotive parts distribution and is well-known throughout the Garden State for his work. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers