NORTHEAST Recognized Among Top Trade Shows

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey’s (AASP/NJ) flagship event, the NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show, has been named to the Top 100 Trade Shows in the U.S. list by Trade Show Executive magazine.

Trade Show Executive magazine’s Gold 100 honoree list recognizes the top trade shows across all industries that set a gold standard in 2021 by managing to prevail among challenges set forth by the pandemic. Other honorees named include SEMA and AAPEX.

“There are close to 13,000 trade shows annually in the United States, so we are deeply honored that NORTHEAST has been included in TSE’s Gold 100,” said Alicia Figurelli, senior vice president of Thomas Greco Publishing, the NORTHEAST event nanager. “Our team works closely with AASP/NJ to provide an excellent experience for all NORTHEAST show stakeholders, and we look forward to continuing on that path as we plan NORTHEAST 2023.”

NORTHEAST, which typically draws over 6,000 industry professionals every March, is the largest and fastest growing show of its kind. Now in its 46th year, the show supplies automotive repair industry professionals with the latest tools, products, equipment and services, as well as an educational slate featuring some of the industry’s most recognizable presenters.

This year’s NORTHEAST Show is set for March 17-19 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center (MEC) in Secaucus, N.J., and attendance is expected to exceed the past two years with record-breaking numbers. Attendees can expect to see more than 150 exhibitors along the aisles of the MEC, interact with celebrity guests and have a chance to win prizes. Pre-registration is now underway, and attendees can visit aaspnjnortheast.com to get their free badge.

For more information on AASP/NJ’s NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show, visit aaspnjnortheast.com. For more information about AASP/NJ, visit aaspnj.org.