NORTHEAST Show Delivers Crowded Show Floor, Full Classes

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that the 2022 NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show was a success after more than 3,000 industry professionals flocked to the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J., for the 45th annual event.

Attendees of the NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show cram the trade show floor in search of the latest and greatest tools and equipment. The three-day event boasted a full slate of educational opportunities on the industry’s most relevant topics as well as a chance to explore some of the latest and greatest tools and equipment on the trade show floor. “NORTHEAST 2022 was fantastic,” said Jerry McNee, president of AASP/NJ. “There was an outstanding turnout at the show, and it was exciting to see the industry gather together again. The educational slate offered great insights for automotive and collision professionals ready to take the next step to improving their businesses, and high-quality attendees interested in making purchases filled the trade show floor. Everybody was happy to be back at NORTHEAST, and I received a lot of favorable feedback from attendees and vendors.”

“We weren’t sure what to expect this year,” said Lyn Tetreau, president and CEO of Lift King Products. “But we wanted to support NORTHEAST because we love this show. We got steady foot traffic on Friday with ticket sales and a lot of inquiries. On Saturday, we were ready to rock and roll, and we started the day out with big deal after big deal. Before we were halfway through Saturday, we knew we had a successful show. We weren’t expecting much on Sunday, but we made a bunch of deals on what’s historically been the slowest day of the show, too. We met with amazing people who we believe we’re going to have a lot of future relationships with, and that’s what it’s all about: future connections. So, if anyone asks if Lift King will be here next year, the answer is absolutely.”

Added USI of North America Sales Manager Simone Mazzon, “My impression of the show was very positive; the aisles were busy, and it felt like a return to the days before COVID.” “We hoped that NORTHEAST 2022 would be busy, and we weren’t disappointed,” said Nick Mattera, co-owner of Innovative Solutions & Technology. “The weekend flew by because we were talking to so many people during the whole show. “Not only did we see good foot traffic on the floor, the industry professionals in attendance were incredibly engaged,” said Jen Poliski, marketing communications manager for AkzoNobel. “I’m very excited for NORTHEAST 2023, which I anticipate being even better and more populated as people gain confidence returning to normality.”

Thomas Greco, secretary of AASP/NJ and president of Thomas Greco Publishing, said the seminars were full and the floor was crowded, on par with pre-pandemic numbers. “That was amazing to see,” he said. “It really made the last two and a half years — spent postponing and waiting and wondering when the people would be ready to come back out — all worthwhile.” Added AASP/NJ President Jerry McNee, “NORTHEAST 2022 was a total group effort. We had so many vendors, presenters and even industry professionals who couldn’t get here but believe that working together helps everyone succeed step up and promote and support the show. We have over 3,000 reasons to thank them all. We’re gearing up to come back even bigger next year. Mark your calendars now!”

