NORTHEAST Show Expected to Break Records This Weekend

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that its flagship event, the NORTHEAST 2023 Automotive Services Show, is set to break records this weekend as thousands of automotive professionals make their way to the Meadowlands Exposition Center (MEC) in Secaucus, N.J.

“NORTHEAST is the only place to be this weekend,” said Jerry McNee, president of the AASP/NJ. “I’ve been interacting with folks all throughout the industry, and just about everyone who’s anyone will be making their way to the Meadowlands this weekend — the only place east of the Mississippi where you can get national-level education and see the best of the best in equipment and tools up close.”

There will be lots to see and do on the trade show floor as more than 100 exhibitors will showcase their innovations along the aisles of the 65,000-square-foot MEC. Education Sponsor AirPro Diagnostics has helped make this year’s educational slate possible, which features some of the industry’s top presenters including Mike Andersono of Collision Advice), David Luehr of Elite Body Shop Solutions and Aaron Schulenburg of the Society of Collision Repair Specialists along with thought-provoking panel discussions such as “What Does It Take to be a Shop of the Future?” and “Slaying the Dragon.” Attendees can purchase single classes for $25 each or get a discount on a full-access NORTHEAST Educational Pass (12 sessions) for $199 (over $100 in savings). To sign up for training, visit aaspnjnortheast.com/education.

New to NORTHEAST this year is the Bodywork Bowl Competition, which will give collision repairers the chance to compete against their industry peers in estimating, painting or welding for a chance to take home a $500 cash prize. Competitors can pre-register to take part in the competition at aaspnjnortheast.com/events or sign up on the show floor Saturday, March 18.

Attendees can also find themselves the winners of $500 in NORTHEAST dollars. AASP/NJ will award a total of $5,000 ($500 to 10 lucky attendees) in NORTHEAST dollars to be used toward any purchase at the show. All attendees who pre-register for NORTHEAST 2023 will automatically be entered into drawings held all weekend long.

Pre-register now for a free badge to attend the show at aaspnjnortheast.com. For more information on AASP/NJ, visit aaspnj.org.