NORTHEAST Show Expected to Break Records This Weekend

The AASP/NJ announced that the NORTHEAST 2023 Automotive Services Show is set to break records this weekend as thousands of automotive professionals make their way to the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that its flagship event, the NORTHEAST 2023 Automotive Services Show, is set to break records this weekend as thousands of automotive professionals make their way to the Meadowlands Exposition Center (MEC) in Secaucus, N.J.

“NORTHEAST is the only place to be this weekend,” said Jerry McNee, president of the AASP/NJ. “I’ve been interacting with folks all throughout the industry, and just about everyone who’s anyone will be making their way to the Meadowlands this weekend — the only place east of the Mississippi where you can get national-level education and see the best of the best in equipment and tools up close.”

There will be lots to see and do on the trade show floor as more than 100 exhibitors will showcase their innovations along the aisles of the 65,000-square-foot MEC. Education Sponsor AirPro Diagnostics has helped make this year’s educational slate possible, which features some of the industry’s top presenters including Mike Andersono of Collision Advice), David Luehr of Elite Body Shop Solutions and Aaron Schulenburg of the Society of Collision Repair Specialists along with thought-provoking panel discussions such as “What Does It Take to be a Shop of the Future?” and “Slaying the Dragon.” Attendees can purchase single classes for $25 each or get a discount on a full-access NORTHEAST Educational Pass (12 sessions) for $199 (over $100 in savings). To sign up for training, visit aaspnjnortheast.com/education

New to NORTHEAST this year is the Bodywork Bowl Competition, which will give collision repairers the chance to compete against their industry peers in estimating, painting or welding for a chance to take home a $500 cash prize. Competitors can pre-register to take part in the competition at aaspnjnortheast.com/events or sign up on the show floor Saturday, March 18.

Attendees can also find themselves the winners of $500 in NORTHEAST dollars. AASP/NJ will award a total of $5,000 ($500 to 10 lucky attendees) in NORTHEAST dollars to be used toward any purchase at the show. All attendees who pre-register for NORTHEAST 2023 will automatically be entered into drawings held all weekend long. 

Pre-register now for a free badge to attend the show at aaspnjnortheast.com. For more information on AASP/NJ, visit aaspnj.org

Next Collision Cocktail Hour to be held Dec. 14

The next Collision Cocktail Hour, an after-hours Zoom call on collision industry issues, will be held Dec. 14, 2022 at 8 p.m. EST.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SEMA Show Returns with a Vengeance in 2022

The annual SEMA Show opened yesterday morning, officially kicking off with an industry breakfast highlighting the hottest new products and vehicles and a keynote address by entrepreneur, rally driver and YouTube star Ken Block.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SEMA Announces New Product Award Winners

These awards are given to the most innovative and cutting-edge automotive aftermarket products that will be consumable in 2022.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SBN All-Female Build Debuts at SEMA Show

The SEMA Businesswomen’s Network (SBN) Bronco is on display at the SEMA Show Nov. 1-4 in West Hall booth no. 57061.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

