NORTHEAST Show Postponed Due to Coronavirus Risk

AASP/NJ announced that it has decided to reschedule the NORTHEAST 2020 Automotive Services Show to Aug. 21-23, 2020 due to the coronavirus risk. The show was originally scheduled to take place March 20-22, 2020 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center of Secaucus, N.J.

In an email to exhibitors, AASP/NJ stated that amid coronavirus concerns throughout the tri-state area, and growing difficulty in attendees’ ability to attend the NORTHEAST show, it became inevitable to reschedule this year’s show dates for the safety and well-being of all parties involved in the show.

According to AASP/NJ, all current NORTHEAST 2020 booth agreements remain valid, and will be applied to the new dates of August 21-23.

AASP/NJ advised exhibitors to do the following:

Contact any hotels they have booked rooms with to reschedule reservations.

Contact MEC Exhibitor Services with any specific questions regarding booth orders at (201) 330-8227.

“We are truly sorry to have had to make this decision, but our top priority remains the safety of our attendees, exhibitors and supporters,” said AASP/NJ. “And based on these concerns as well as increasing feedback from our industry’s constituents, we trust that you will understand the need to reschedule.”