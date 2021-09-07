NORTHEAST Show Returns Live This Week

The long-awaited return of the largest regional automotive services show in the country, the NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show, is this weekend.

Hosted by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ), the show will be held Sept. 10-12 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center (MEC) in Secaucus, N.J. The show will be the first regional automotive industry event of its kind to take place live and in person since the pandemic began. “It’s really the greatest show in the world,” said Charles Bryant, executive director of AASP/NJ. “I can’t wait to get there and see everyone again!” Added AASP/NJ Treasurer Tom Elder, “We’re excited the show will be opening in just a few days. Safety continues to be our first priority, and we look forward to seeing everybody at the show. We are anticipating a great turnout.”

After more than a year of virtual-only events, collision repair and mechanical service professionals can enjoy interacting as they meet face-to-face with both new and returning exhibitors who travel from all around the country to take part in this highly anticipated show. In addition to the many activities on the show floor this year, NORTHEAST 2021 features a number of free educational opportunities on Friday and Saturday for all registered attendees. With a slate of dynamic speakers, including Mike Anderson (Collision Advice), industry professionals can expect informative training on topics ranging from ADAS and calibrations to refinishing processes, OEM certifications and more – even an OEM workshop presented by Ford. All classes will be held at the Embassy Suites Hotel by Hilton Secaucus, located just steps from the MEC. Attendees must show their NORTHEAST badge to be admitted into classrooms; attendance will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis to attendees only.

“Everyone is excited to get out and attend the first live, in-person show we’ve held in our region for a long time,” said Jerry McNee, president of AASP/NJ. “NORTHEAST is always jam-packed with good information, and everyone should take advantage of the opportunity to see what is new and learn what’s coming next. I expect this year to be a doubleheader, as we are piling two years’ worth of information into one. We’re off to a great start.” AASP/NJ thanks these sponsors for supporting NORTHEAST 2021: Platinum sponsor: BASF

PPG, NJ Parts of Flemington; Lanyard Sponsors: Innovative Solutions and Technology, Spanesi; Attendee prize sponsor: Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems General sponsors: Harbortouch and Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes Pre-registered NORTHEAST 2020 attendees do not need to re-register for the 2021 show, as badge data from last year will be carried over to this year’s Sept. 10-12 dates.

