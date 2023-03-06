NORTHEAST Will Highlight Shop of the Future in Panel Discussion

With less than two weeks to go, registration for the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey’s (AASP/NJ) flagship event, the NORTHEAST 2023 Automotive Services Show (March 17-19 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J.), is ramping up for show access as well as this year’s educational slate sponsored by AirPro Diagnostics. Sessions including this year’s “Shop of the Future” panel discussion are drawing record numbers as attendees look to hear from industry leaders on how they can continue to be successful today and in the days to come.

Repairers need to stay on top of what is new and what is next to keep up in this ever-changing industry, but what must collision repair professionals do in 2023 to be a true “shop of the future”? Panelists for the “Shop of the Future” discussion will include:

Mike Anderson (Collision Advice)

Michael Bonsanto (Passaic County Technical Institute Vo-Tech)

Bud Center and Dirk Fuchs (I-CAR)

David Luehr (Elite Body Shop Solutions)

Jerry McNee (Ultimate Collision Repair and AASP/NJ)

Robert McDorman (Auto Claim Specialists)

Ron Reichen (Precision Body & Paint Inc.)

John Shoemaker (BASF)

Frank Terlep (OPUS IVS)

These panelists will talk about ideas, information and predictions on what modern body shops need to know to remain successful now and in the future. Veteran automotive journalist Joel Gausten will moderate this discussion.

“Many may not realize it, but the ‘future’ is already here,” said Jerry McNee, president of AASP/NJ. “Advanced technology is a part of every vehicle, including the most basic and inexpensive models. An alarming amount of repairers are overlooking this important fact, but no one can afford to sit back and do nothing. If you want to survive and thrive, attend NORTHEAST and don’t miss this panel discussion to hear about others’ experiences. It’s not an easy road to jump on, but we have to embrace what is coming.”

The “Shop of the Future” panel discussion is scheduled for Saturday, March 18 at 5 p.m.

To access the full agenda and register, visit aaspnjnortheast.com/education.


