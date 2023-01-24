 Northwood Receives $100K in Scholarship Funds from CDK Global

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Northwood Receives $100K in Scholarship Funds from CDK Global

Northwood University has received a $100,000 gift from CDK Global Inc. to fund scholarships for students enrolled in the university’s Automotive Marketing and Management Program.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Northwood University announced it has received a $100,000 gift from CDK Global Inc., a leading automotive retail software provider, to fund scholarships for students enrolled in the university’s Automotive Marketing and Management Program.

Related Articles
A group of students walk to class during the fall 2022 semester at Northwood University.

“Northwood is proud to have a partner like CDK Global, which helps auto dealers and manufacturers better operate their business,” said Murray Kyte, vice president of advancement for Northwood University. “We are grateful for CDK’s leadership and generosity to help foster the next generation of automotive leaders through their educational support of students studying automotive marketing and management.”

This fall, four $2,500 scholarships will be awarded to incoming freshman and sophomore students enrolled in Northwood’s Automotive Marketing and Management program. Six $5,000 scholarships will be given to upper-class students enrolled in that same program.

Scholarship recipients will be chosen based on financial need. Each recipient must be a U.S. citizen who is enrolled at Northwood for the upcoming academic year. All scholarships are one-time awards.

An additional $10,000 will be awarded to one high school senior attending Northwood University’s Full Tank Automotive Camp this summer. The student must be enrolled in Northwood’s Automotive Marketing and Management program for fall 2023.

“It’s an opportune time to announce CDK’s generous scholarship donation at the same time we have announced the creation of Full Tank Automotive camp,” said Elgie Bright, chair of Northwood’s Automotive Marketing and Management program. “This will be a tremendous opportunity for a high school senior who participates in this summer’s camp and attends Northwood in the fall.”

Registration for the camp will open later this week, and details will be online at northwood.edu.

Bright will select the $10,000 scholarship winner based on their Full Tank Automotive Camp leadership roles, mentoring, engagement, presentation skills, and enthusiasm for the industry.

CDK Global has pledged to offer the same scholarships, starting in the fall of 2024.

“The automotive industry continues to adopt new technologies to fit today’s consumer lifestyle and preferences — from electric vehicles and connected cars to integration of mobile solutions during purchase and service,” said Brian MacDonald, CEO of CDK Global. “To meet this demand, we need a continued talent replenishment of forward-thinking and innovative young professionals who will shape the future of the customer and automotive dealer relationship. We are proud to partner with Northwood University in helping shape strong futures for their students through our scholarship program.”

You May Also Like

News

ASE Education Foundation Receives Donation from LKQ

Through its second annual LKQ Cares Holiday Vote, the LKQ Community Foundation is contributing $1 million to 10 philanthropic organizations, including the ASE Education Foundation.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Through its second annual LKQ Cares Holiday Vote, the LKQ Community Foundation is contributing $1 million to 10 philanthropic organizations, including the ASE Education Foundation.

As part of this program, each of the 10 organizations received an initial $50,000 donation, with the allocation of the remaining $500,000 in funds determined by a nationwide vote by supporters of the different charities. In the final voting tally, the ASE Education Foundation finished third — behind only the American Cancer Society and Children’s Miracle Network hospitals — and will receive a total of $113,805.79.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Crash Champions Expands in California

Crash Champions announced it has acquired Stymeist Collision Centers, which operates four collision repair centers in Northern California.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Classic Collision Adds 40th Location in Florida

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of R&R CARSTAR in Apopka, Fla.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Jan. 16.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Jan. 16.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Videos of the Week

Video spotlight for the week of Jan. 16.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Hunter to Exhibit WinAlign Software Update at NADA 2023

Hunter will be exhibiting WinAlign 17.1’s new capabilities Jan. 27-29 at booth no. 1133 at NADA in Dallas.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ASE Offers Free Webinar on OE Collision Info Best Practices

ASE will be hosting a free webinar titled “Best Practices with OE Collision Information” on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 4 p.m. EST.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
BASF Releases Color Report for Automotive OEM Coatings

While white and black still win, chromatic colors gain market share around the globe.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers