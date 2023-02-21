Northwood University Opens Registration for Aftermarket 101

Northwood University announced that registration is now open for Aftermarket 101, a two-day introduction to the automotive aftermarket industry.

“Students who attend this class will develop a firm knowledge of the breadth, depth and scope of the automotive aftermarket including channels of retail; e-commerce and traditional distribution; sales development skills and opportunities; current and future industry trends; a brief introduction to heavy-duty segment; and the opportunities and challenges facing our service dealers,” said Dr. Thomas Litzinger, executive director of the University of Aftermarket, Northwood University.

This year’s Aftermarket 101 programming will cover:

An overview of industry basics, channels and terminology, presented by Ted Hughes, Aftermarket Warehouse Distributors Association (AWDA) executive director

A discussion about major industry players, presented by Roy Kent, executive vice president of business development, member support and strategy for Federated Auto Parts

An introduction to the heavy-duty side of the industry by Tinna Hubbard, president and CEO of HDA Truck Pride

Structures and trends of retail and traditional distribution, presented by AWDA’s Ted Hughes

How to develop a professional sales network, presented by Malcolm Sissmore, Borg Warner’s vice president of sales and marketing for the North American aftermarket

Service dealer challenges and opportunities, presented by Jeff Kruse, former executive vice president and chief evangelist for Belle Tire Distributors Inc.

“This is a fantastic event for new hires in the automotive industry, from manufacturing and warehouse distribution to retail,” Litzinger said.

The event will be held April 5-6 at Fisher Auto Parts, 24701 Hallwood Court, Farmington Hills, Mich. The cost is $1,150 per attendee, and they will earn 1.5 continuing education units (CEUs) toward their Automotive Aftermarket Professional (AAP, MAAP) professional designation.

To register, click here.