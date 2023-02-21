 Northwood University Opens Registration for Aftermarket 101

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Northwood University Opens Registration for Aftermarket 101

Northwood University announced that registration is now open for Aftermarket 101, a two-day introduction to the automotive aftermarket industry.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Northwood University announced that registration is now open for Aftermarket 101, a two-day introduction to the automotive aftermarket industry.

Related Articles

“Students who attend this class will develop a firm knowledge of the breadth, depth and scope of the automotive aftermarket including channels of retail; e-commerce and traditional distribution; sales development skills and opportunities; current and future industry trends; a brief introduction to heavy-duty segment; and the opportunities and challenges facing our service dealers,” said Dr. Thomas Litzinger, executive director of the University of Aftermarket, Northwood University.

This year’s Aftermarket 101 programming will cover:

  • An overview of industry basics, channels and terminology, presented by Ted Hughes, Aftermarket Warehouse Distributors Association (AWDA) executive director
  • A discussion about major industry players, presented by Roy Kent, executive vice president of business development, member support and strategy for Federated Auto Parts
  • An introduction to the heavy-duty side of the industry by Tinna Hubbard, president and CEO of HDA Truck Pride
  • Structures and trends of retail and traditional distribution, presented by AWDA’s Ted Hughes
  • How to develop a professional sales network, presented by Malcolm Sissmore, Borg Warner’s vice president of sales and marketing for the North American aftermarket
  • Service dealer challenges and opportunities, presented by Jeff Kruse, former executive vice president and chief evangelist for Belle Tire Distributors Inc.

“This is a fantastic event for new hires in the automotive industry, from manufacturing and warehouse distribution to retail,” Litzinger said.

The event will be held April 5-6 at Fisher Auto Parts, 24701 Hallwood Court, Farmington Hills, Mich. The cost is $1,150 per attendee, and they will earn 1.5 continuing education units (CEUs) toward their Automotive Aftermarket Professional (AAP, MAAP) professional designation.

To register, click here.

You May Also Like

Associations

CIECA Forms EV and Battery Committee

CIECA has announced the formation of a new standards development committee focused on EVs and electric batteries.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) has announced the formation of a new standards development committee focused on electric vehicles (EVs) and electric batteries.

The committee will be chaired by Frank Phillips, senior manager-Certified Collision, North America for Rivian, Jake Rodenroth, North American Body Repair Program operations manager for Lucid Motors, and Ginny Whelan, senior consultant for the Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA).

Read Full Article

More News Posts
ABPA Applauds Introduction of REPAIR Act

The ABPA states that the legislation will ensure the preservation of consumer choice, a competitive marketplace and the continued safe operation of the nation’s 292 million registered passenger and commercial motor vehicles.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CareerEdge to Offer Free Collision Training

CareerEdge brought the employer and college together to determine the industry’s workforce needs and identify the specific curriculum components.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
AASP/NJ Invites Techs to Show Off Skills at NORTHEAST

The Bodywork Bowl Collision Repair Skills Competition will once again take place at the NORTHEAST Show March 17-19.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
EV News

The latest EV news on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Association News

The latest association news on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Feb. 13.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Transtar Acquires Pro Form Products

Transtar Holding Company has announced the acquisition of Pro Form Products, an automotive refinishing and repair products company headquartered in Ontario, Canada.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ASE and Kasey Kahne Racing Continue Partnership 

This will be the 23rd consecutive year that ASE and KKR have teamed up to promote the high standards of service and repair.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers