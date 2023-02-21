Northwood University Opens Registration for Aftermarket 101

Northwood University announced that registration is now open for Aftermarket 101, a two-day introduction to the automotive aftermarket industry.
“Students who attend this class will develop a firm knowledge of the breadth, depth and scope of the automotive aftermarket including channels of retail; e-commerce and traditional distribution; sales development skills and opportunities; current and future industry trends; a brief introduction to heavy-duty segment; and the opportunities and challenges facing our service dealers,” said Dr. Thomas Litzinger, executive director of the University of Aftermarket, Northwood University.
This year’s Aftermarket 101 programming will cover:
- An overview of industry basics, channels and terminology, presented by Ted Hughes, Aftermarket Warehouse Distributors Association (AWDA) executive director
- A discussion about major industry players, presented by Roy Kent, executive vice president of business development, member support and strategy for Federated Auto Parts
- An introduction to the heavy-duty side of the industry by Tinna Hubbard, president and CEO of HDA Truck Pride
- Structures and trends of retail and traditional distribution, presented by AWDA’s Ted Hughes
- How to develop a professional sales network, presented by Malcolm Sissmore, Borg Warner’s vice president of sales and marketing for the North American aftermarket
- Service dealer challenges and opportunities, presented by Jeff Kruse, former executive vice president and chief evangelist for Belle Tire Distributors Inc.
“This is a fantastic event for new hires in the automotive industry, from manufacturing and warehouse distribution to retail,” Litzinger said.
The event will be held April 5-6 at Fisher Auto Parts, 24701 Hallwood Court, Farmington Hills, Mich. The cost is $1,150 per attendee, and they will earn 1.5 continuing education units (CEUs) toward their Automotive Aftermarket Professional (AAP, MAAP) professional designation.
To register, click here.