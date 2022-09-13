 NOVUS Glass Adds New Location in Plano, Texas
NOVUS Glass Adds New Location in Plano, Texas

Driven Glass to Exhibit for First Time at Auto Glass Week

Crash Champions Grows Presence in Idaho

Crash Champions Acquires Metro Collision Repair in Kansas
Consolidators

NOVUS Glass Adds New Location in Plano, Texas

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

NOVUS Glass has announced the opening of a new NOVUS Glass serving North Dallas, Plano and Frisco communities.

Owner Mark Perkins worked in the medical field for more than 20 years before joining the NOVUS Glass network as a franchisee.

NOVUS Glass of Plano offers reliable and convenient in-store and mobile auto glass services. These include windshield repair and auto glass replacement, headlight restoration, windshield wiper replacement and water-repellant treatment.

An Air Force veteran, owner Mark Perkins worked in the medical field for more than 20 years before joining the NOVUS Glass network as a franchisee.

“I was impressed by the NOVUS Glass brand’s reputation for stability, consistency and innovation as the inventors of windshield repair technologies,” said Perkins. “Customers know they can trust NOVUS with their auto glass repair needs. They have more than 50 years in the business and strong ties to the community, particularly in recognizing and honoring veterans. This was an important criterion in my decision-making process.”

While Perkins is new to the auto glass industry, he is no stranger to running his own business. He plans to give back to the community with events, career days and sponsorships, and help provide veterans jobs. He also wants to assist single-parent families by providing quality and reliable service that is convenient and gives value for the money.

“We are grateful for Mark’s service to our country and are proud to have him join the NOVUS family,” said Ted Andersen, vice president of operations for NOVUS North America. “With his strong business background and ties to the community, I am confident that Mark and NOVUS Glass of Plano will serve their customers well.” 

